Harmony Hill School

Harmony Hill School

42nd Annual Golf Tournament

100 Broncos Hwy

Mapleville, RI 02839, USA

Corporate/Family Sponsor- Dinner Only
$500

(4) Dinners, (1) large color tee sign, Option to promote company advertisements in our gift bags.

Tournament Sponsor
$6,000

(2) foursomes with all tourney benefits
(4) additional dinner tickets
Company banner displayed
(2) Full page ads in program
(2) Large color tee signs
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Dinner Sponsor
$4,000

(1) foursome with all tourney benefits
(4) additional dinner tickets
Name/company logo on gift at dinner place settings
(1) full page ad in program
(2) large color tee signs
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

(1) Foursome with all tourney benefits
Name/company logo on all carts
(1) Full page ad in program
(1) Large color tee sign
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Gift Sponsor
$2,500

(1) foursome with all tourney benefits
Name/company logo on gift item
(1) full page ad in program,
(1) large color tee sign
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

(1) Foursome with all tourney benefits
(1) large color tee sign
Name/company logo on lunch pavilion
1/2 page add in program
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

(1) Foursome with all tourney benefits,
Name/company logo on drink cart
(1) Full page ad in program
(1) Large color tee sign.
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Corporate/Family Sponsor
$1,000

(1) foursome with all tourney benefits
(1) large color tee sign
Company promo opportunities:
Item and/or flyer in golfer gift bags
In-person table display

Classic Foursome
$600

(1) foursome with all tourney benefits

Individual Golfer
$150

1 player with all tourney benefits

Gold Tee Sign Sponsor
$200

(1) Full color tee sign, half page ad in tournament program, and acknowledgement on our website and social media pages.

Silver Tee Sign Sponsor
$100

(1) Full color tee sign, name listed in tournament program, and acknowledgement on our website and social media pages.

Dinner Only
$50

Buffet dinner

Donation Only
$20

Can't join us on September 26th? A donation of any amount is greatly appreciated!

