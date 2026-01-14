Irish American Club of Johnson County

Hosted by

Irish American Club of Johnson County

About this event

42nd Annual Shawnee St Patrick's Parade

11110 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203, USA

Shamrock Sponsor
$100

Company name listed on sponsor banner, event t-shirt and all parade publications


Invitation to dignitary reception on March 13, 2026. 

Emerald Sponsor
$250

Small company logo listed on sponsor banner, event t-shirt, and all parade publications*


Invitation to dignitary reception on March 13, 2026. 

Gold Sponsor
$500

Medium company logo listed on sponsor banner, event t-shirt, and all parade publications*


Invitation to dignitary reception on March 13, 2026.


Company named representative serves as judge for parade.


“Gold Sponsor” plaque awarded at dignitary reception.


Special sponsor VIP seating at judging stand. 

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Large company logo listed as “Presenting Sponsor” on sponsor banner, event t-shirt, and all parade publications*


Invitation to dignitary reception on March 13, 2026.


Company named representative serves as judge for parade.


Company named as “Presenting Sponsor” of the parade.


“Presenting Sponsor” plaque awarded at dignitary reception.


Special sponsor VIP seating at judging stand.


Preferred Float placement in parade lineup. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!