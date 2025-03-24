42nd Annual Spring Fundraiser

Admission for 15 attendees at general admission cost • Student Sponsorship (s) to attend our 50th Annual NAHN Conference in Dallas, Texas • Signage and Podium • Recognition at Event • And placement of
logo and appreciation of support on our website for 6 months.
Student Sponsorship
$3,000
One Year Student Membership to NAHN NY for Student (s) of Choice and to support student (s) participation in the community • Signage and Podium • Recognition at Event • And placement of logo and appreciation of support on our website for 6 months.
Friends of NAHN NY Sponsorship
$1,500
One Year Student Membership to NAHN NY for Student (s) of Choice and to support student (s) participation in the community • Signage and Podium • Recognition at Event • and placement of logo and appreciation of support on our website for 6 months.
