42nd Ostranders Ceremony

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About this event
Ground level seating - nominees please sit here. (open for anyone, but nominees please plan to sit downstairs). House doors open at 5:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.
General seating. House doors open at 5:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.
Tickets go up to $30 once the doors open at the event
House doors open at 6:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.
Would you like to be an Angel and sponsor a ticket for a nominee or performer?
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