A black background with gold glitter and a framed image of a smiling man on the left, with theatrical masks and text about the Ostranders 2026 awards on the right.

Hosted by

Memphis Ostranders

About this event

42nd Ostranders Ceremony

3800 Central Ave

Memphis, TN 38117, USA

Orchestra or Parterre Level
$25

Ground level seating - nominees please sit here. (open for anyone, but nominees please plan to sit downstairs). House doors open at 5:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.

Balcony Level
$25

General seating. House doors open at 5:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.

Day of Ticket
$30

Tickets go up to $30 once the doors open at the event


House doors open at 6:30 pm, and the ceremony begins at 6:00 pm.

Angel Ticket
$25

Would you like to be an Angel and sponsor a ticket for a nominee or performer?

Add a donation for Memphis Ostranders

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