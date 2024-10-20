Flurry's Friday Night Steak Out - Silent Auction

This beautiful, handcrafted holiday door spray by Neiman Marcus will brighten your entry for the holidays. Features deep velvet reds, golds, ice blue ornaments, gems, poinsettias, and natural pinecones. •Retails for $348 •Approx. 15"L x 8"W x 30"T •Weight, 2.0lbs •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
This beautiful, handcrafted holiday door spray by Neiman Marcus will brighten your entry for the holidays. Features deep velvet reds, golds, ice blue ornaments, gems, poinsettias, and natural pinecones. •Retails for $348 •Approx. 15"L x 8"W x 30"T •Weight, 2.0lbs •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
Item 02: Frosted Yuletide Spirit
$100
Starting bid
Beautiful, handcrafted mantel garland by Neiman Marcus in frosted muted colors to go with any holiday decor. •Retail price $529 •46" wide •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
Beautiful, handcrafted mantel garland by Neiman Marcus in frosted muted colors to go with any holiday decor. •Retail price $529 •46" wide •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
Item 03: We Wish You A Merry - Neiman Marcus Christmas
$75
Starting bid
Gorgeous 30" tall door spray from Nieman Marcus. The spray features plaid ribbon, berries, pinecones and poinsettias. •Retails for $348 •Approx. 15"L x 8"W x 30"T •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
Gorgeous 30" tall door spray from Nieman Marcus. The spray features plaid ribbon, berries, pinecones and poinsettias. •Retails for $348 •Approx. 15"L x 8"W x 30"T •This item was generously donated by The Picardi Family
Item 04: How Now Brown Cow (acrylic on canvas)
$60
Starting bid
After a life-altering personal event in 2020, Artist Holly Hillbish Hubbard found her emotional outlet in painting. This beautiful acrylic was inspired by a piece of art she saw during a visit to the Texas Hill Country. Bring her journey and her inspiration to your home. •This item was generously donated by John & Holly Hubbard
After a life-altering personal event in 2020, Artist Holly Hillbish Hubbard found her emotional outlet in painting. This beautiful acrylic was inspired by a piece of art she saw during a visit to the Texas Hill Country. Bring her journey and her inspiration to your home. •This item was generously donated by John & Holly Hubbard
Item 05: Meet me in the garden....
$45
Starting bid
....It's time to get our fingers dirty - An amazing basket of eclectic and memorable items that will inspire the Blossom Buff in you - whether you are a dirt diva or a horticulture hero, you won't be able to resist this one. Inspirational signs, Butterfly, Football Pouch, Football Keychain, HOPE Heart Suncatcher HOPE, Taco Truck S & P, Turquoise Vase, Feather Hook, Be Free by Katy, FAITH tile, Oven Mitt, Pleather Bag, Knock Birdhouse by Rae Dunn, Best Mom Ever Towel, Nest, Greeting Card Pack, Free Spirit, Faux Succulent, Ganz Bird with Flower, Lavender Baskets, Metal Magnet, Leaf Tray, Mini Gnomes and Bird Cage. •Retail value $243 •This item was generously donated by Ron & Shawnee Garvey
....It's time to get our fingers dirty - An amazing basket of eclectic and memorable items that will inspire the Blossom Buff in you - whether you are a dirt diva or a horticulture hero, you won't be able to resist this one. Inspirational signs, Butterfly, Football Pouch, Football Keychain, HOPE Heart Suncatcher HOPE, Taco Truck S & P, Turquoise Vase, Feather Hook, Be Free by Katy, FAITH tile, Oven Mitt, Pleather Bag, Knock Birdhouse by Rae Dunn, Best Mom Ever Towel, Nest, Greeting Card Pack, Free Spirit, Faux Succulent, Ganz Bird with Flower, Lavender Baskets, Metal Magnet, Leaf Tray, Mini Gnomes and Bird Cage. •Retail value $243 •This item was generously donated by Ron & Shawnee Garvey
Item 06: Indulge yourself....
$30
Starting bid
....you've earned it - A luxurious basket brimming with indulgent essentials, designed to elevate your self-care routine and inspire your heart. Inside, you'll find everything for a blissful escape from the everyday hustle of life. Includes: Her day ends and begins with coffee sign, Magnet with Stand, Cocktails & Whimsical Coasters, Metal Rose, Fresh Baked Cookie Candle, FM is my Happy Place sign, Mom's the Boss Succulent Mug, Back to my Roots Tri Pot Set, Salt & Spa Milk Soap, Charcoal Soap, Salt & Spa Lotion, Squeeze me Lemon, Ganz Bird with Flower, Nipper Cover Reusable, Eye Mask, Tin Pot, Greeting Card Pack, Faux Succulent and Cloth Bag. •This item was generously donated by Ron & Shawnee Garvey
....you've earned it - A luxurious basket brimming with indulgent essentials, designed to elevate your self-care routine and inspire your heart. Inside, you'll find everything for a blissful escape from the everyday hustle of life. Includes: Her day ends and begins with coffee sign, Magnet with Stand, Cocktails & Whimsical Coasters, Metal Rose, Fresh Baked Cookie Candle, FM is my Happy Place sign, Mom's the Boss Succulent Mug, Back to my Roots Tri Pot Set, Salt & Spa Milk Soap, Charcoal Soap, Salt & Spa Lotion, Squeeze me Lemon, Ganz Bird with Flower, Nipper Cover Reusable, Eye Mask, Tin Pot, Greeting Card Pack, Faux Succulent and Cloth Bag. •This item was generously donated by Ron & Shawnee Garvey
Item 07: Take a load off, Fanny
$25
Starting bid
...Put the load right on me - Experience unparalleled relaxation with this zero Gravity Chair, designed to elevate both your body and your comfort. This innovative chair mimics the weightlessness of space, allowing you to recline into a position that reduces pressure on your spine and promotes circulation. With plush padding, adjustable positions, and durable materials, it's the perfect addition to your home for lounging, reading, or simply unwinding after a long day. •This item was generously donated by CTDI Flower Mound
...Put the load right on me - Experience unparalleled relaxation with this zero Gravity Chair, designed to elevate both your body and your comfort. This innovative chair mimics the weightlessness of space, allowing you to recline into a position that reduces pressure on your spine and promotes circulation. With plush padding, adjustable positions, and durable materials, it's the perfect addition to your home for lounging, reading, or simply unwinding after a long day. •This item was generously donated by CTDI Flower Mound
Item 08: This is Major Tom to Ground Control
$20
Starting bid
Let your child's imagination soar to new adventures. Sky Curve Swing by Hearth Song is a Preferred Choice Award winner from Creative Child magazine. The swing measures 59"x32", will hold 400 lbs., and up to four children at one time. Of course, adult installation and supervision is required. •This item was generously donated by Stacy Schriever and Highlands Mortgage
Let your child's imagination soar to new adventures. Sky Curve Swing by Hearth Song is a Preferred Choice Award winner from Creative Child magazine. The swing measures 59"x32", will hold 400 lbs., and up to four children at one time. Of course, adult installation and supervision is required. •This item was generously donated by Stacy Schriever and Highlands Mortgage
Item 09: Epic Java Joy
$25
Starting bid
Delight in a perfect coffee experience with this curated Coffee Basket, featuring premium coffee beans, a stylish coffee mug, and a $50 gift card, inviting you to explore even more coffee options. To complete the treat, we’ve added a selection of delicious Italian cookies, making it an ideal gift for any coffee lover. •This Item was generously donated by the Forest Family & Epic Gelato & Craft Coffee
Delight in a perfect coffee experience with this curated Coffee Basket, featuring premium coffee beans, a stylish coffee mug, and a $50 gift card, inviting you to explore even more coffee options. To complete the treat, we’ve added a selection of delicious Italian cookies, making it an ideal gift for any coffee lover. •This Item was generously donated by the Forest Family & Epic Gelato & Craft Coffee
Item 10: Canine Happiness Basket
$20
Starting bid
Dog Days of Summer - Pamper your furry friend with our curated Dog Basket, featuring a cozy fluffy dog bed for ultimate comfort. Included are durable water and food bowls, perfect for mealtime, along with tasty bacon strips to reward their good behavior. To keep their feeding area tidy, a stylish dog food pad completes this delightful collection, making it a perfect gift for any dog owner. •This item was generously donated by the Clark Family
Dog Days of Summer - Pamper your furry friend with our curated Dog Basket, featuring a cozy fluffy dog bed for ultimate comfort. Included are durable water and food bowls, perfect for mealtime, along with tasty bacon strips to reward their good behavior. To keep their feeding area tidy, a stylish dog food pad completes this delightful collection, making it a perfect gift for any dog owner. •This item was generously donated by the Clark Family
Item 11: Whiskey Business
$25
Starting bid
This basket features everything you need for a perfect night of cocktails and dining! It includes stylish Summit Club slate coasters, ice ball molds for the ultimate whiskey experience, a bottle of Maker's Mark, and two $50 gift cards—one for The Tavern and one for Tycoon. Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail at home before heading out for a great evening at your favorite spots! •This item was generously donated by the Forest Family & Lakeside Tavern and Tycoon.
This basket features everything you need for a perfect night of cocktails and dining! It includes stylish Summit Club slate coasters, ice ball molds for the ultimate whiskey experience, a bottle of Maker's Mark, and two $50 gift cards—one for The Tavern and one for Tycoon. Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail at home before heading out for a great evening at your favorite spots! •This item was generously donated by the Forest Family & Lakeside Tavern and Tycoon.
Item 12: Smoke Fest Royalty
$25
Starting bid
This basket will make you the envy of the Whiskey and Smoke Fest. Includes two tickets to the Smoke Fest BBQ competition and a whiskey-tasting session along with four People’s Choice tokens. On top of that, enjoy a bottle of Reserve Crown Royal, 2 engraved highball glasses, and slate coasters. •This item was generously donated by the Summit Club of Flower Mound and the McDaniel Family
This basket will make you the envy of the Whiskey and Smoke Fest. Includes two tickets to the Smoke Fest BBQ competition and a whiskey-tasting session along with four People’s Choice tokens. On top of that, enjoy a bottle of Reserve Crown Royal, 2 engraved highball glasses, and slate coasters. •This item was generously donated by the Summit Club of Flower Mound and the McDaniel Family
Item 13: Shine through the winter
$50
Starting bid
This wellness basket is perfect for anyone looking to kick-start their fitness journey. It includes a one-month membership to Shine Fitness, offering access to top-notch classes and facilities. Also included is a $100 Lululemon gift card for premium activewear and a high-quality microfiber yoga mat towel to enhance your workout experience. •This item was generously donated by the McDaniel Family
This wellness basket is perfect for anyone looking to kick-start their fitness journey. It includes a one-month membership to Shine Fitness, offering access to top-notch classes and facilities. Also included is a $100 Lululemon gift card for premium activewear and a high-quality microfiber yoga mat towel to enhance your workout experience. •This item was generously donated by the McDaniel Family
Item 14: "Cluckin' Good Time"
$25
Starting bid
This ultimate Cane's fan basket has everything you need to enjoy your favorite chicken in style! It includes exclusive Cane's swag, gift certificates for the delicious Box Combo and refreshing lemonade, and a stylish Cane's cooler to keep your drinks perfectly chilled. Whether you're hosting a picnic or just craving the best chicken in town, this basket is sure to make every meal a "cluckin' good time!" •This item was generously donated by the Clark Family and Raising Cain's Chicken Fingers.
This ultimate Cane's fan basket has everything you need to enjoy your favorite chicken in style! It includes exclusive Cane's swag, gift certificates for the delicious Box Combo and refreshing lemonade, and a stylish Cane's cooler to keep your drinks perfectly chilled. Whether you're hosting a picnic or just craving the best chicken in town, this basket is sure to make every meal a "cluckin' good time!" •This item was generously donated by the Clark Family and Raising Cain's Chicken Fingers.
Item 15: Rub your meat the right way
$25
Starting bid
This is a Suckle Buster flavor bonanza. A basket full of meat rubs, spices, and a hat that declares Suckle Busters is the BEST IN TEXAS. •This item was generously donated by Mike Daigle and Suckle Busters
This is a Suckle Buster flavor bonanza. A basket full of meat rubs, spices, and a hat that declares Suckle Busters is the BEST IN TEXAS. •This item was generously donated by Mike Daigle and Suckle Busters
Item 16: They aren't in KANSAS anymore
$40
Starting bid
This incredible silent auction item features two autographed Kansas albums, signed by all the band members on July 4, 2014, at the Flower Mound Independence Fest. A true collector’s dream, these classic records capture the timeless rock sound that made Kansas a legendary band. Whether you're a longtime fan or a music memorabilia enthusiast, these signed albums are a rare and extraordinary piece of rock history that you'll be proud to own! •These items were generously donated by the Webb family
This incredible silent auction item features two autographed Kansas albums, signed by all the band members on July 4, 2014, at the Flower Mound Independence Fest. A true collector’s dream, these classic records capture the timeless rock sound that made Kansas a legendary band. Whether you're a longtime fan or a music memorabilia enthusiast, these signed albums are a rare and extraordinary piece of rock history that you'll be proud to own! •These items were generously donated by the Webb family
Item 17: A Dirty Bird's Dream
$40
Starting bid
This Atlanta Falcons mini helmet, signed by star running back Todd Gurley, is the perfect addition to any Falcons fan's collection. A rare and valuable piece of memorabilia, it celebrates Gurley's time with the team and his impact on the field, making it a must-have for any football enthusiast! •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
This Atlanta Falcons mini helmet, signed by star running back Todd Gurley, is the perfect addition to any Falcons fan's collection. A rare and valuable piece of memorabilia, it celebrates Gurley's time with the team and his impact on the field, making it a must-have for any football enthusiast! •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
Item 18: Keep Pounding
$40
Starting bid
This football, signed by NFL legend and star Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, is a prized collector's item for any fan of the game. With his exceptional defensive skills and leadership, this autographed football commemorates Gilmore's remarkable contributions to the Panthers and the league. •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
This football, signed by NFL legend and star Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, is a prized collector's item for any fan of the game. With his exceptional defensive skills and leadership, this autographed football commemorates Gilmore's remarkable contributions to the Panthers and the league. •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
Item 19: It's Electrifying!
$20
Starting bid
This CoServ basket is packed with premium goodies perfect for staying connected and refreshed! It includes a Yeti mug to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature, along with a variety of CoServ-branded swag like a wireless charger, moisture-wicking towel, and a power bank with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. Whether you're on the go or relaxing, this basket has everything you need to stay powered up and comfortable. •This item was generously donated by our friends at CoServ.
This CoServ basket is packed with premium goodies perfect for staying connected and refreshed! It includes a Yeti mug to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature, along with a variety of CoServ-branded swag like a wireless charger, moisture-wicking towel, and a power bank with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. Whether you're on the go or relaxing, this basket has everything you need to stay powered up and comfortable. •This item was generously donated by our friends at CoServ.
Item 20: It's Fun to Play at the Y.M.C.A.
$20
Starting bid
Two Red Stanley Style Insulated mugs with handles. •This item was generously donated by the YMCA in Flower Mound
Two Red Stanley Style Insulated mugs with handles. •This item was generously donated by the YMCA in Flower Mound
Item 21: Keep it Moundy
$10
Starting bid
This basket celebrates the best of Flower Mound, Texas, voted the number one town in the state! Filled with golf swag like towels and gear, along with handy travel items, a stylish lunch bag, a coin purse, and a versatile string bag, this collection has everything you need for a day on the course or an adventure around town. Whether you're teeing off or hitting the road, this basket showcases the charm and convenience of Flower Mound living. •This item was donated by the Town of Flower Mound
This basket celebrates the best of Flower Mound, Texas, voted the number one town in the state! Filled with golf swag like towels and gear, along with handy travel items, a stylish lunch bag, a coin purse, and a versatile string bag, this collection has everything you need for a day on the course or an adventure around town. Whether you're teeing off or hitting the road, this basket showcases the charm and convenience of Flower Mound living. •This item was donated by the Town of Flower Mound
Item 22: Blazing to School
$100
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable ride to school with the Flower Mound Fire Department! Your child (one child only), aged 5 or older, will be the star of the day as they arrive at their Flower Mound school in a real fire truck, complete with lights and sirens. To top off this incredible experience, they’ll receive an authentic, classic firefighter helmet as a keepsake from the adventure, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a young hero in the making! •This item was generously donated by the Flower Mound Fire Department.
Get ready for an unforgettable ride to school with the Flower Mound Fire Department! Your child (one child only), aged 5 or older, will be the star of the day as they arrive at their Flower Mound school in a real fire truck, complete with lights and sirens. To top off this incredible experience, they’ll receive an authentic, classic firefighter helmet as a keepsake from the adventure, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a young hero in the making! •This item was generously donated by the Flower Mound Fire Department.
Item 23: Yeti keeps it cool
$100
Starting bid
Yeti 75 White Cooler Tundra - Holds enough for long hunting excursions and big backyard BBQs. Handles 131 cans and can hold 78 lbs. of ice. And it is Wine Bottle Compatible. Please note that the live Yeti is not included, only the cooler. Yetis have to stay in the wild. •This item was generously donated by our friends at CTDI Flower Mound.
Yeti 75 White Cooler Tundra - Holds enough for long hunting excursions and big backyard BBQs. Handles 131 cans and can hold 78 lbs. of ice. And it is Wine Bottle Compatible. Please note that the live Yeti is not included, only the cooler. Yetis have to stay in the wild. •This item was generously donated by our friends at CTDI Flower Mound.
Item 24: A Smart TV is only as smart as what you watch
$20
Starting bid
Westinghouse 32" HD Roku TV offers an entertainment experience that fits your lifestyle. Watch exactly what you want, how you want, when you want it. •High Definition (HD)
Stream Premium Channels •Live TV Channel Guide •Smart Home Technology •Voice Search & Control •Cast Your Content and Entertainment •Private Listening •Dolby Audio •Easy Setup •Connectivity: 3 HDMI (1 ARC), UBS, Composite Video connections, and Optical Digital out for connecting multi-channel audio to your AV system or soundbar. •Built-In Wi-Fi •This item was generously donated by Paul Stone
Westinghouse 32" HD Roku TV offers an entertainment experience that fits your lifestyle. Watch exactly what you want, how you want, when you want it. •High Definition (HD)
Stream Premium Channels •Live TV Channel Guide •Smart Home Technology •Voice Search & Control •Cast Your Content and Entertainment •Private Listening •Dolby Audio •Easy Setup •Connectivity: 3 HDMI (1 ARC), UBS, Composite Video connections, and Optical Digital out for connecting multi-channel audio to your AV system or soundbar. •Built-In Wi-Fi •This item was generously donated by Paul Stone
Item 25: Smokin'!!!
$25
Starting bid
Char-Griller Wrangler 23-in Black Barrel Charcoal Grill - If you have a small space but are looking for big flavor from your barbecue grill, the Char-Griller Wrangler Charcoal grill is a great option for you. Fully equipped with Char-Griller’s standard of premium features, this charcoal grill allows you to sear or smoke your favorite foods without the hassle of lighting up a large grill. With a shorter time to reach your desired grilling temperature, this barbecue grill is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike, allowing for quick and delicious charcoal-flavored food. Heavy duty steel construction to ensure your charcoal grill lasts for years to come. Assembly Required: Select Professional Assembly to receive an assembled grill; if no option for professional assembly available, item will arrive unassembled
Side damper to provide precise airflow control to achieve perfectly cooked foods
EasyDump™ Ash Pan to easily dispose of your ashes and continue grilling with ease
Chrome-plated steel warming racks to keep food warm
Includes cast iron cooking grates to seal in food flavor
Includes a large side shelf for additional food preparation space with integrated tool hooks
Fashioned with wheels for easy mobility •This item was generously donated by Lowe's
Char-Griller Wrangler 23-in Black Barrel Charcoal Grill - If you have a small space but are looking for big flavor from your barbecue grill, the Char-Griller Wrangler Charcoal grill is a great option for you. Fully equipped with Char-Griller’s standard of premium features, this charcoal grill allows you to sear or smoke your favorite foods without the hassle of lighting up a large grill. With a shorter time to reach your desired grilling temperature, this barbecue grill is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike, allowing for quick and delicious charcoal-flavored food. Heavy duty steel construction to ensure your charcoal grill lasts for years to come. Assembly Required: Select Professional Assembly to receive an assembled grill; if no option for professional assembly available, item will arrive unassembled
Side damper to provide precise airflow control to achieve perfectly cooked foods
EasyDump™ Ash Pan to easily dispose of your ashes and continue grilling with ease
Chrome-plated steel warming racks to keep food warm
Includes cast iron cooking grates to seal in food flavor
Includes a large side shelf for additional food preparation space with integrated tool hooks
Fashioned with wheels for easy mobility •This item was generously donated by Lowe's
Item 26: How about them Cowboys
$60
Starting bid
This collector’s edition paperweight encases an authentic replica of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XXVIII ticket, commemorating their iconic victory over the Buffalo Bills. Celebrate the Cowboys’ triumph in this legendary game with this unique piece of memorabilia, perfect for any die-hard fan or collector. Displaying this Super Bowl keepsake is a stylish and timeless way to honor the team's winning legacy in one of their greatest matchups! •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
This collector’s edition paperweight encases an authentic replica of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XXVIII ticket, commemorating their iconic victory over the Buffalo Bills. Celebrate the Cowboys’ triumph in this legendary game with this unique piece of memorabilia, perfect for any die-hard fan or collector. Displaying this Super Bowl keepsake is a stylish and timeless way to honor the team's winning legacy in one of their greatest matchups! •This item was generously donated by Nick DiMatteo
Item 27: Lock & Load for a One Year Silver Member
$200
Starting bid
Whether you're an experienced marksman or new to the range, this package promises unforgettable experiences and a whole year of top-tier fun! Includes a Silver One-Year Membership to Texas Gun Experience (TGE), granting access to one of Texas' premier shooting ranges. Enjoy unlimited lane access for a year, discounts on ammo and rentals, and special privileges reserved for members only. Plus, a bundle of TGE swag, including TGE-branded shot glasses, a member-exclusive lanyard, and a TGE sticker—perfect for showing off your membership pride. As a Silver Member, you'll have access to signature TGE events, including member-only shoot nights, competitions, and exclusive firearm showcases, ensuring you’ll be part of the action all year long. •Our friends at Texas Gun Experience, with the kind assistance of Michelle Stathatos & Bill Wetherbee, donated this item.
Whether you're an experienced marksman or new to the range, this package promises unforgettable experiences and a whole year of top-tier fun! Includes a Silver One-Year Membership to Texas Gun Experience (TGE), granting access to one of Texas' premier shooting ranges. Enjoy unlimited lane access for a year, discounts on ammo and rentals, and special privileges reserved for members only. Plus, a bundle of TGE swag, including TGE-branded shot glasses, a member-exclusive lanyard, and a TGE sticker—perfect for showing off your membership pride. As a Silver Member, you'll have access to signature TGE events, including member-only shoot nights, competitions, and exclusive firearm showcases, ensuring you’ll be part of the action all year long. •Our friends at Texas Gun Experience, with the kind assistance of Michelle Stathatos & Bill Wetherbee, donated this item.
Item 28: Workout Like an Outlaw
$200
Starting bid
This fitness package is the kickstart you need to reset, refocus, and recommit to your health and your wellbeing. Outlaw FitCamp by Jesse James is a new type of health centered business born right here in Flower Mound. This is where to start with 1 month of individualized training (12 sessions) and t month of unlimited FitCamp access. •This item was generously donated by Outlaw FitCamp Flower Mound
This fitness package is the kickstart you need to reset, refocus, and recommit to your health and your wellbeing. Outlaw FitCamp by Jesse James is a new type of health centered business born right here in Flower Mound. This is where to start with 1 month of individualized training (12 sessions) and t month of unlimited FitCamp access. •This item was generously donated by Outlaw FitCamp Flower Mound
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