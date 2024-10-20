Flurry's Friday Night Steak Out - Silent Auction

Char-Griller Wrangler 23-in Black Barrel Charcoal Grill - If you have a small space but are looking for big flavor from your barbecue grill, the Char-Griller Wrangler Charcoal grill is a great option for you. Fully equipped with Char-Griller’s standard of premium features, this charcoal grill allows you to sear or smoke your favorite foods without the hassle of lighting up a large grill. With a shorter time to reach your desired grilling temperature, this barbecue grill is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike, allowing for quick and delicious charcoal-flavored food. Heavy duty steel construction to ensure your charcoal grill lasts for years to come. Assembly Required: Select Professional Assembly to receive an assembled grill; if no option for professional assembly available, item will arrive unassembled Side damper to provide precise airflow control to achieve perfectly cooked foods EasyDump™ Ash Pan to easily dispose of your ashes and continue grilling with ease Chrome-plated steel warming racks to keep food warm Includes cast iron cooking grates to seal in food flavor Includes a large side shelf for additional food preparation space with integrated tool hooks Fashioned with wheels for easy mobility •This item was generously donated by Lowe's

Char-Griller Wrangler 23-in Black Barrel Charcoal Grill - If you have a small space but are looking for big flavor from your barbecue grill, the Char-Griller Wrangler Charcoal grill is a great option for you. Fully equipped with Char-Griller’s standard of premium features, this charcoal grill allows you to sear or smoke your favorite foods without the hassle of lighting up a large grill. With a shorter time to reach your desired grilling temperature, this barbecue grill is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike, allowing for quick and delicious charcoal-flavored food. Heavy duty steel construction to ensure your charcoal grill lasts for years to come. Assembly Required: Select Professional Assembly to receive an assembled grill; if no option for professional assembly available, item will arrive unassembled Side damper to provide precise airflow control to achieve perfectly cooked foods EasyDump™ Ash Pan to easily dispose of your ashes and continue grilling with ease Chrome-plated steel warming racks to keep food warm Includes cast iron cooking grates to seal in food flavor Includes a large side shelf for additional food preparation space with integrated tool hooks Fashioned with wheels for easy mobility •This item was generously donated by Lowe's