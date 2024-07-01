Volunteer registration - Athens County Independent's Possum Promenade

Set-up shift.
This will include decorating, setting up furniture, food prep and more.
Set-up shift.
This will include decorating, setting up furniture, food prep and more.
Shift #1: 5-7 p.m.
Free
Event maintenance, from 5-7 p.m.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, etc.
Event maintenance, from 5-7 p.m.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, etc.
Shift #2: 7-9:30 p.m.
Free
Last round of event maintenance, and closing duties.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, teardown, etc.
The event will wrap up around 8 p.m. Closing duties may extend past 9:30; please note how late you can/want to stay, or if you need to leave around/before 9 p.m.
Last round of event maintenance, and closing duties.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, teardown, etc.
The event will wrap up around 8 p.m. Closing duties may extend past 9:30; please note how late you can/want to stay, or if you need to leave around/before 9 p.m.
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