2024 Celebration of Hope

Join us for a night of celebrating all the hope shared throughout the year. Your ticket will cover your meal and one drink token. If you want to invite your friends and fill a table - there are 8 seats at each table!

Join us for a night of celebrating all the hope shared throughout the year. Your ticket will cover your meal and one drink token. If you want to invite your friends and fill a table - there are 8 seats at each table!

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