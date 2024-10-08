2024 Celebration of Hope

Join us for a night of celebrating all the hope shared throughout the year. Your ticket will cover your meal and one drink token.
If you want to invite your friends and fill a table - there are 8 seats at each table!
Join us for a night of celebrating all the hope shared throughout the year. Your ticket will cover your meal and one drink token.
If you want to invite your friends and fill a table - there are 8 seats at each table!
Basket Raffle Tickets
$30
10 Raffle Tickets for $30
We will have an assortment of baskets to put your tickets in for a chance to take home some great items from local businesses and our friends!
10 Raffle Tickets for $30
We will have an assortment of baskets to put your tickets in for a chance to take home some great items from local businesses and our friends!
Gift Card Grab
$10
1 Entry for $10
We will have an assortment of gift cards ranging from $20 to $75.
1 Entry for $10
We will have an assortment of gift cards ranging from $20 to $75.
Fill Our Cups
$1
Donate $1 to $100 and Fill Our Cups with your generosity. Each donation will receive a small gift bag
Donate $1 to $100 and Fill Our Cups with your generosity. Each donation will receive a small gift bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!