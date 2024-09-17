Hand Sewing Essentials | September 17, 2024

Workshop cost includes all supplies and take home materials. Ticket purchase is non-refundable. Proceeds of this workshop support the children and adults of FACES. Thank you so much for your contribution. We look forward to creating with you! For questions, please call: (423) 580-9186

Workshop cost includes all supplies and take home materials. Ticket purchase is non-refundable. Proceeds of this workshop support the children and adults of FACES. Thank you so much for your contribution. We look forward to creating with you! For questions, please call: (423) 580-9186

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