Hand Sewing Essentials | September 17, 2024

Workshop cost includes all supplies and take home materials. Ticket purchase is non-refundable. Proceeds of this workshop support the children and adults of FACES. Thank you so much for your contribution. We look forward to creating with you!
For questions, please call: (423) 580-9186
Workshop cost includes all supplies and take home materials. Ticket purchase is non-refundable. Proceeds of this workshop support the children and adults of FACES. Thank you so much for your contribution. We look forward to creating with you!
For questions, please call: (423) 580-9186
Add a donation for FACES: The National Craniofacial Association
$
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