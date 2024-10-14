TEST -- 2024 Fundraising Gala

We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors! 6 Tickets for $5! Pre-purchase your tickets now and we'll have them ready for you at the event! (note -- lowest I could go for test is $1)

We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors! 6 Tickets for $5! Pre-purchase your tickets now and we'll have them ready for you at the event! (note -- lowest I could go for test is $1)

More details...