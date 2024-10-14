Fostering Hearts in Our Community

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Fostering Hearts in Our Community

About this event

TEST -- 2024 Fundraising Gala

Briarwood Country Club

20800 N 135th Ave, Sun City West, AZ 85375

1 Ticket for Gala
$2
We can add text here -- this has price in at $2 for our TEST.
Raffle Ticket
$1
We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors! 6 Tickets for $5! Pre-purchase your tickets now and we'll have them ready for you at the event! (note -- lowest I could go for test is $1)
Add a donation for Fostering Hearts in Our Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!