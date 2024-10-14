TEST -- 2024 Fundraising Gala

We can add text here -- this has price in at $2 for our TEST.
We can add text here -- this has price in at $2 for our TEST.
Raffle Ticket
$1
We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors!
6 Tickets for $5!
Pre-purchase your tickets now and we'll have them ready for you at the event!
(note -- lowest I could go for test is $1)
We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors!
6 Tickets for $5!
Pre-purchase your tickets now and we'll have them ready for you at the event!
(note -- lowest I could go for test is $1)
Add a donation for Fostering Hearts in Our Community
$
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