Orlando Parks Tickets

In an effort to keep your reunion costs low, we are raffling off a pair of tickets to the Orlando theme park of your choice!

These tickets have a value of up to $360.00 depending on the park you choose! Proceeds from this raffle will help your committee with extra costs such as hospitality room food, gift bags, prizes, etc. Even if you are not attending the reunion, your donation and support would be greatly appreciated, and if you win, we will donate your tickets to a family member that is attending. Thanks!