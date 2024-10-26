Polar Bear Store

Offered by
About this shop
Small Stemless Wine Glass with Polar Bear Crest
Wooden Handle, 4-31Corkscrew and Bottle Opener
PRO PATRIA print by Joyce C. Knight
Pencil work commemorates the time periods for World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and today.
Signed, numbered ___ of 1000
Size 16"x20"
Flat Ornament with 4-31 logo printed on it.
Great for water bottles!
Great for water bottles!
please add this item to cart multiple times if you’d like items wrapped separately.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!