4-31 Infantry Battalion Informal Funds

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4-31 Infantry Battalion Informal Funds

About this shop

Polar Bear Store

Wine Glass - clear item
Wine Glass - clear
$5

Small Stemless Wine Glass with Polar Bear Crest

Wine Glass - dark item
Wine Glass - dark
$5
Bottle Opener Corkscrew item
Bottle Opener Corkscrew
$5

Wooden Handle, 4-31Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

"PRO PATRIA" 31st U.S. Infantry Regiment Print item
"PRO PATRIA" 31st U.S. Infantry Regiment Print
$10

PRO PATRIA print by Joyce C. Knight
Pencil work commemorates the time periods for World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and today.

Signed, numbered ___ of 1000

Size 16"x20"

Ornament item
Ornament
$1

Flat Ornament with 4-31 logo printed on it.

Sticker - Crest item
Sticker - Crest
$2

Great for water bottles!

Sticker - Siberia Patch item
Sticker - Siberia Patch
$2

Great for water bottles!

Regiment Sticker item
Regiment Sticker
$1
Gift Wrap
$3

please add this item to cart multiple times if you’d like items wrapped separately.

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