St. Luke's Episcopal Church Soup Sale

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Made by Wiley Parker. Price is for one quart.
Ingredients - La Gout cream soup base (modified corn starch, palm oil, maltodetrin, buttermilk, corn syrup solids, sugar, salt, buttermilk powder, yeast extract, soybean oil, onion powder, potassium chloride, natural flavor, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate), clams, potatoes, eggs, onions, bacon. May contain celery.
Made by Wiley Parker. Price is for one quart.
Ingredients - La Gout cream soup base (modified corn starch, palm oil, maltodetrin, buttermilk, corn syrup solids, sugar, salt, buttermilk powder, yeast extract, soybean oil, onion powder, potassium chloride, natural flavor, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate), clams, potatoes, eggs, onions, bacon. May contain celery.
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