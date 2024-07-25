2024 A Taste of Soul Presented by Como Lions Heart

Get ready to experience a night of soulful delights at the Como Lions Heart Presents A Taste of Soul Annual Fundraiser! This special event is dedicated to raising funds for the nonprofit organization Como Lions Heart, which is deeply committed to serving and uplifting the Lake Como community.





Come out for an evening filled with delectable soul food offerings that will tantalize your taste buds and warm your heart.





Adding an extra touch of magic to the night, we are thrilled to announce a special performance by Legacy 4, a sensational musical group known for their soul-stirring melodies and electrifying stage presence. Let their music sweep you off your feet and create an unforgettable atmosphere of joy and unity.





Save the date for Thursday, July 25, 2024, and join us for an unforgettable evening of food, music, and philanthropy. Your presence and support will make a meaningful impact on the Lake Como community and the valuable work of Como Lions Heart.