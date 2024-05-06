2024 Disaster & Climate Resilience Roundtable

Please ensure the ticket holder name used for registration will be the same person in attendance and that the name is consistent with official government identification. All information requested is for event coordination and safety purposes only - we will not share your information with any third parties outside of these purposes.

Please ensure the ticket holder name used for registration will be the same person in attendance and that the name is consistent with official government identification. All information requested is for event coordination and safety purposes only - we will not share your information with any third parties outside of these purposes.

More details...