120th Anniversary Weekend Celebration Fundraiser!

Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
The Stayover
$320
Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event & you sponsor 1 camper scholarship; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event & you sponsor 1 camper scholarship; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
The Double Stayover
$520
Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event & you sponsor 2 camper scholarships; includes dinner & dessert, dancing, open bar, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
Includes one seat for a 21+ individual to attend the event & you sponsor 2 camper scholarships; includes dinner & dessert, dancing, open bar, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
The Cup Winner
$1,220
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes 1 whole table (up to 8 guests) of 21+ individuals to attend the event & you sponsor 4 camper scholarships; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
Includes 1 whole table (up to 8 guests) of 21+ individuals to attend the event & you sponsor 4 camper scholarships; includes dinner & dessert, open bar, dancing, activities, & childcare option for children 4+. Children do not need a ticket, but parents do need to register children for childcare.
Back to the Shack! Individual
$25
This ticket includes accommodations for 1 individual to stay overnight on Camp. Capacity is limited and this will include communal housing. A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!
This ticket includes accommodations for 1 individual to stay overnight on Camp. Capacity is limited and this will include communal housing. A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!
Back to the Shack! Family
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This ticket includes accommodations for overnight stay on Camp for one family. Capacity is limited! A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!
This ticket includes accommodations for overnight stay on Camp for one family. Capacity is limited! A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!
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