120th Anniversary Weekend Celebration Fundraiser!

This ticket includes accommodations for 1 individual to stay overnight on Camp. Capacity is limited and this will include communal housing. A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!

This ticket includes accommodations for 1 individual to stay overnight on Camp. Capacity is limited and this will include communal housing. A reminder that residential accommodations at Brantwood Camp may include separate communal bathrooms, rustic buildings, cabins without electricity, and bunk beds. Further information on on site accommodations will be shared if you choose to register!

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