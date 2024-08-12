Coker University's Silent Auction Benefiting the James Wayne Lemke Chair in College Service and Leadership Endowment

1) Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake. 2) Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume. Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon. Valued at $350.00 (2 bottles) Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201

1) Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake. 2) Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume. Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon. Valued at $350.00 (2 bottles) Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201

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