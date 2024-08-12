Coker University's Silent Auction Benefiting the James Wayne Lemke Chair in College Service and Leadership Endowment

Enjoy a week (6 nights and 7 days) at the beach on Ono Island, a private island located between Orange Beach, Alabama and Perdido Key, Florida. This beautiful house has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a swimming pool. It is located on a canal great for paddleboarding and dock fishing. Ono Island is perfect for long walks and bike riding. The ocean is a quick trip off the island to Shell Beach. Orange Beach and Perido Key have great dining and entertainment options. Lots of things to see and do. NO PETS.
Valued at $4,250.00.
Donated by Lori and Lewis Sharp.
Enjoy a week (6 nights and 7 days) at the beach on Ono Island, a private island located between Orange Beach, Alabama and Perdido Key, Florida. This beautiful house has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a swimming pool. It is located on a canal great for paddleboarding and dock fishing. Ono Island is perfect for long walks and bike riding. The ocean is a quick trip off the island to Shell Beach. Orange Beach and Perido Key have great dining and entertainment options. Lots of things to see and do. NO PETS.
Valued at $4,250.00.
Donated by Lori and Lewis Sharp.
2024-2025 Season Tickets to the DeLoach Center Games
$75
Starting bid
Tickets will give you access to all games played inside the DeLoach Center during the 2024-2025 academic year.
Valued at $300.00
Donated by Coker University.
Tickets will give you access to all games played inside the DeLoach Center during the 2024-2025 academic year.
Valued at $300.00
Donated by Coker University.
Dinner at Sam Kendall's with President Natalie Harder
$250
Starting bid
Join President Natalie Harder and her husband, Cian Robinson, for dinner at Sam Kendall's. (Dr. Harder, Cian Robinson and 4 guests)
Valued at $750.00.
Donated by Coker University.
Join President Natalie Harder and her husband, Cian Robinson, for dinner at Sam Kendall's. (Dr. Harder, Cian Robinson and 4 guests)
Valued at $750.00.
Donated by Coker University.
Steinway Piano
$3,750
Starting bid
This 1925 Steinway & Sons Grand Model B is a medium-sized grand piano. The Steinway Model B grand piano, sometimes referred to as “the perfect piano” is Steinway & Son’s 7′ class grand piano that has influenced piano design for more than a century, and been a musical favorite of pianists for nearly as long. It is considered one of the top 10 7′ grand pianos in the world.
Winning Bidder is responsible for cost of moving piano.
Valued at $15,000.00
Donated by Coker University
This 1925 Steinway & Sons Grand Model B is a medium-sized grand piano. The Steinway Model B grand piano, sometimes referred to as “the perfect piano” is Steinway & Son’s 7′ class grand piano that has influenced piano design for more than a century, and been a musical favorite of pianists for nearly as long. It is considered one of the top 10 7′ grand pianos in the world.
Winning Bidder is responsible for cost of moving piano.
Valued at $15,000.00
Donated by Coker University
Kitchen Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Basket include: salt and pepper shakers, hand towel, oven mits, apron, Young's Chocolate Covered Pecans, and $20.00 in Hartsville Dollars.
Valued at $75.00
Basket donated by Looky Loo in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Hartsville Dollars donated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Basket include: salt and pepper shakers, hand towel, oven mits, apron, Young's Chocolate Covered Pecans, and $20.00 in Hartsville Dollars.
Valued at $75.00
Basket donated by Looky Loo in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Hartsville Dollars donated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium
$20
Starting bid
Two adults tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina.
Valued at $70.00
Donated by South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401
Two adults tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina.
Valued at $70.00
Donated by South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401
5 day/4 night stay at Pawsitively Beachy in Surf City, NC
$400
Starting bid
This beautiful home is nestled into a cul-de-sac with two beach walkovers. This dog friendly property is the perfect place for a respite. A short walk to the ocean and a quick drive to restaurants and shopping, Pawsitively Beachy is a cozy retreat for up to six adults. Plenty of deck space and a fenced yard provides the opportunity for quality time together or for quiet space outdoors.
The vacation home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen (including dishwasher), outdoor dining area and a washing machine and dryer. Towels and bed linen are included.
Renter would need to provide a $250 refundable damage deposit one week before occupancy. Rental is available November 1, 2024 to May 21, 2025.
Valued at $1,000.00
Donated by Dr. Natalie Harder and Mr. Cian Robinson
This beautiful home is nestled into a cul-de-sac with two beach walkovers. This dog friendly property is the perfect place for a respite. A short walk to the ocean and a quick drive to restaurants and shopping, Pawsitively Beachy is a cozy retreat for up to six adults. Plenty of deck space and a fenced yard provides the opportunity for quality time together or for quiet space outdoors.
The vacation home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen (including dishwasher), outdoor dining area and a washing machine and dryer. Towels and bed linen are included.
Renter would need to provide a $250 refundable damage deposit one week before occupancy. Rental is available November 1, 2024 to May 21, 2025.
Valued at $1,000.00
Donated by Dr. Natalie Harder and Mr. Cian Robinson
Foursome of Golf
$65
Starting bid
One Foursome of golf at the Hartsville Country Club, 116 Golf Course Road, Hartsville, South Carolina 29550 (Cart Included). May not be used for individual rounds. Not valid on Saturdays before noon.
Value: $250.00
Donated by Paul Brown, Golf Pro at the Hartsville Country Club.
One Foursome of golf at the Hartsville Country Club, 116 Golf Course Road, Hartsville, South Carolina 29550 (Cart Included). May not be used for individual rounds. Not valid on Saturdays before noon.
Value: $250.00
Donated by Paul Brown, Golf Pro at the Hartsville Country Club.
Two night stay at Oak Manor Inn, Hartsville, SC
$85
Starting bid
Two night stay at Oak Manor Inn Bed and Breakfast located at 314 East Home Avenue, Hartsville, South Carolina. Lodging includes a beautiful King room with charcuterie tray and a bottle of wine or prosecco.
Valued at $325.00
Donated by David and Lisa Hubert, Oak Manor Inn
Two night stay at Oak Manor Inn Bed and Breakfast located at 314 East Home Avenue, Hartsville, South Carolina. Lodging includes a beautiful King room with charcuterie tray and a bottle of wine or prosecco.
Valued at $325.00
Donated by David and Lisa Hubert, Oak Manor Inn
Tickets to Kalmia Gardens Oyster Roast
$40
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Annual Oyster Roast at Kalmia Gardens on March 15, 2025 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Kalmia Gardens is located at 1624 West Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.
Valued at $150.00
Donated by: Kalmia Gardens
2 tickets to the Annual Oyster Roast at Kalmia Gardens on March 15, 2025 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Kalmia Gardens is located at 1624 West Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.
Valued at $150.00
Donated by: Kalmia Gardens
Set of Coker University Christmas Ornaments
$15
Starting bid
Set of 5 porcelin Coker University Christmas Ornaments. Artwork for ornaments was created by local artist, Rebecca Powell, who owns and operates Southern Spirations in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Valued at $60.00
Donated by: Coker University
Set of 5 porcelin Coker University Christmas Ornaments. Artwork for ornaments was created by local artist, Rebecca Powell, who owns and operates Southern Spirations in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Valued at $60.00
Donated by: Coker University
Partner for the Arts Membership, Coker University
$120
Starting bid
PARTNER FOR THE ARTS MEMBERSHIP
Partners for the Arts underwrites the arts programs at Coker’s McCall School for Visual and Performing Arts, which make our community so vibrant and exciting. This membership includes:
• Name recognition on the Partners for the Arts website
• Invitations to pre-show hospitality receptions
• Invitations for two to exclusive Partners for the Arts
signature events
• Name recognition in program
• Includes Two (2) Season Tickets for the 2024-2025
Season
Valued at $500.00
Donated by Coker University
PARTNER FOR THE ARTS MEMBERSHIP
Partners for the Arts underwrites the arts programs at Coker’s McCall School for Visual and Performing Arts, which make our community so vibrant and exciting. This membership includes:
• Name recognition on the Partners for the Arts website
• Invitations to pre-show hospitality receptions
• Invitations for two to exclusive Partners for the Arts
signature events
• Name recognition in program
• Includes Two (2) Season Tickets for the 2024-2025
Season
Valued at $500.00
Donated by Coker University
Coker University watercolor framed print
$10
Starting bid
Coker University watercolor framed print by local artist Rebecca Powell, Southern Spirations. (8 x 10 print in 12 x 15 frame)
Valued at $40.00
Donated by Coker University
Coker University watercolor framed print by local artist Rebecca Powell, Southern Spirations. (8 x 10 print in 12 x 15 frame)
Valued at $40.00
Donated by Coker University
Kendra Scott Necklace
$15
Starting bid
Gold Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace in Cobalt Cat's Eye
Valued at $55.00
Donated by Kendra Scott, 4840 Forest Dr., Suite 6 - A, Columbia, SC 29206
Gold Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace in Cobalt Cat's Eye
Valued at $55.00
Donated by Kendra Scott, 4840 Forest Dr., Suite 6 - A, Columbia, SC 29206
Crema Coffee House
$20
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card to Crema Coffee Bar, 136 W Carolina Ave, Hartsville, SC 29550 and Crema T-shirt (size X-Large).
Valued at $70.00
Donated by Greg Daniels
$50.00 Gift Card to Crema Coffee Bar, 136 W Carolina Ave, Hartsville, SC 29550 and Crema T-shirt (size X-Large).
Valued at $70.00
Donated by Greg Daniels
Birthday Party at Black Creek Wildlife Rescue
$100
Starting bid
3 hour Birthday Party at Black Creek Wildlife Rescue, located at 4067 Camden Hwy, Bishopville, SC. This package includes access the area under their large 30 x 40 pole barn, 8 picnic tables, 2 animal enounters, and an educational presentation.
Valued at $375.00.
Donated by Black Creek Wildlife Rescue.
3 hour Birthday Party at Black Creek Wildlife Rescue, located at 4067 Camden Hwy, Bishopville, SC. This package includes access the area under their large 30 x 40 pole barn, 8 picnic tables, 2 animal enounters, and an educational presentation.
Valued at $375.00.
Donated by Black Creek Wildlife Rescue.
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Wiskey (2 bottles)
$200
Starting bid
1) Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.
2) Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $350.00 (2 bottles)
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
1) Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.
2) Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $350.00 (2 bottles)
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Weller's Original Wheated Bourbon (2 bottles)
$400
Starting bid
Weller Full Proof (Blue Label) Wheated Bourbon whiskey - 114 Proof. This bourbon balances a rich mouth feel, with robust notes of vanilla and oak. A whiskey that satisfies the demand of the non-chill filtered whiskey enthusiasts, honoring the man who made wheated bourbon legendary.
Weller - The Original Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey - Antique107 (Red Label). A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, offering a complex taste and bold finish. It’s certainly a recognizable member of the Weller label, with its own unique characteristics to complement the high proof.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $450.00 (2 bottles)
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Weller Full Proof (Blue Label) Wheated Bourbon whiskey - 114 Proof. This bourbon balances a rich mouth feel, with robust notes of vanilla and oak. A whiskey that satisfies the demand of the non-chill filtered whiskey enthusiasts, honoring the man who made wheated bourbon legendary.
Weller - The Original Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey - Antique107 (Red Label). A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, offering a complex taste and bold finish. It’s certainly a recognizable member of the Weller label, with its own unique characteristics to complement the high proof.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $450.00 (2 bottles)
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$300
Starting bid
Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Bottled -in-Bond. Aged 8 years (100 Proof)
Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition. In 1999, Heaven Hill bought the brand and began distilling it at Bernheim Distillery in Louisville, KY. Today, in addition to our Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series, the legacy of Old Fitzgerald lives on in our other wheated Bourbons expressions: Larceny Small Batch and Larceny Barrel Proof.
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $425.00
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Bottled -in-Bond. Aged 8 years (100 Proof)
Each spring and fall, a new edition to the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series is released. Inspired by an original 1950's Old Fitzgerald diamond decanter, the packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation. The Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree, as the brand was first registered in 1884 and was eventually sold to "Pappy" Van Winkle during Prohibition. In 1999, Heaven Hill bought the brand and began distilling it at Bernheim Distillery in Louisville, KY. Today, in addition to our Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series, the legacy of Old Fitzgerald lives on in our other wheated Bourbons expressions: Larceny Small Batch and Larceny Barrel Proof.
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $425.00
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Maker's Mark Kentucky Bourbon - LIMITED RELEASE
$100
Starting bid
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Limited Release - The Heart Release 2024. Notes of caramel, chocolate and maple. (112 proof)
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $125.00
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Limited Release - The Heart Release 2024. Notes of caramel, chocolate and maple. (112 proof)
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Valued at $125.00
Donated by Justin Daniels at Greens Beverages, 400 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
$150.00 Gorjana Jewerly Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Jewelry You’ll Love. Based in Laguna Beach, California, Gorjana was founded in 2004. Known for our everyday styling, our jewelry is intentionally designed to mix, match, layer and have a whole lot of fun with. Easy to wear and easy to love, Gorjana offers a beautiful collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more.
$150.00 Gift card
Donated by Gorjana
Jewelry You’ll Love. Based in Laguna Beach, California, Gorjana was founded in 2004. Known for our everyday styling, our jewelry is intentionally designed to mix, match, layer and have a whole lot of fun with. Easy to wear and easy to love, Gorjana offers a beautiful collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more.
$150.00 Gift card
Donated by Gorjana
Blind Pig Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Beautiful cooler with 2 bottles of wine (The Blind Pig - House Red and The Blind Pig - House Rose), a pair of wine glasses, and coozies.
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of alcohol.
Valued at $70.00
Donated by The Blind Pig, 137 East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550
Beautiful cooler with 2 bottles of wine (The Blind Pig - House Red and The Blind Pig - House Rose), a pair of wine glasses, and coozies.
Winning Bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of alcohol.
Valued at $70.00
Donated by The Blind Pig, 137 East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550
Set of 3 Coker College Prints
$40
Starting bid
Limited Edition prints signed by Bill Stroud: The Bell Tower 120/500, Davidson Hall 447/500 and The Porches 460/500.
Valued at: 150.00 for the 3 prints
Donated by Coker University
Limited Edition prints signed by Bill Stroud: The Bell Tower 120/500, Davidson Hall 447/500 and The Porches 460/500.
Valued at: 150.00 for the 3 prints
Donated by Coker University
Acrylic Painting on Canvas
$150
Starting bid
"Skyview" Original acrylic painting on 30 x 40 canvas painted by local artist, David Crook.
Valued at $500.00
Donated by David Crook.
"Skyview" Original acrylic painting on 30 x 40 canvas painted by local artist, David Crook.
Valued at $500.00
Donated by David Crook.
History of Coker College on Its Centennial
$25
Starting bid
In Quest of Excellence: A History of Coker College on Its Centennial written by Dr. Malcolm Doubles, former Provost and Chaplin of Coker College. Limited Edition published by the Coker College Press in Fall 2008.
Valued at $85.00
Donated by Coker University
In Quest of Excellence: A History of Coker College on Its Centennial written by Dr. Malcolm Doubles, former Provost and Chaplin of Coker College. Limited Edition published by the Coker College Press in Fall 2008.
Valued at $85.00
Donated by Coker University
Coker University Gear
$25
Starting bid
This gift basket includes a Coker University umbrella, hat, key chain, coozie, and an insulated tumbler with straw.
Valued at $100.00
Donated by The University Store, Coker University.
This gift basket includes a Coker University umbrella, hat, key chain, coozie, and an insulated tumbler with straw.
Valued at $100.00
Donated by The University Store, Coker University.
Necklace and Earrings
$20
Starting bid
Show your Coker pride by wearing this beautiful necklace and earrings handcrafted by Verdilune Artisan Metalwork.
Valued at $75.00
Donated by Anonymous Supporter
Show your Coker pride by wearing this beautiful necklace and earrings handcrafted by Verdilune Artisan Metalwork.
Valued at $75.00
Donated by Anonymous Supporter
Coker College Throwback Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Coker College Throwback gift basket which includes: insulated tumbler, set of 10 notecards and envelopes, keychain and a sterling silver Coker College pendant/charm (for necklace or bracelet).
Valued at $70.00
Donated by Coker University
Coker College Throwback gift basket which includes: insulated tumbler, set of 10 notecards and envelopes, keychain and a sterling silver Coker College pendant/charm (for necklace or bracelet).
Valued at $70.00
Donated by Coker University
Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment
$25
Starting bid
Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment which includes 20 assorted fine quality black, oolong, green, white and herbal teas and 2 Coker University mugs.
Valued at $100.00
Donated by Anonymous Supporter
Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment which includes 20 assorted fine quality black, oolong, green, white and herbal teas and 2 Coker University mugs.
Valued at $100.00
Donated by Anonymous Supporter
Self Care Kit
$50
Starting bid
Self Care Kit includes: Stretch and exercise bands (pack of three), Vitamin C Toning Mist, Peony Foot Mask, TokyoMilk Parfum Crema Delice (Gin & Rosewater), The Cottage Greenhouse relaxing bath soak and kaolin clay mask, Shefit seamless leggings (size small) and $40.00 in Hartsville Dollars.
Valued at $200.00
Self-Care Kit donated by Anonymous Supporter.
Hartsville Dollars donated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling.
Self Care Kit includes: Stretch and exercise bands (pack of three), Vitamin C Toning Mist, Peony Foot Mask, TokyoMilk Parfum Crema Delice (Gin & Rosewater), The Cottage Greenhouse relaxing bath soak and kaolin clay mask, Shefit seamless leggings (size small) and $40.00 in Hartsville Dollars.
Valued at $200.00
Self-Care Kit donated by Anonymous Supporter.
Hartsville Dollars donated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling.
2 bottles of Pinot Noir and $40.00 in Hartsville dollars
$40
Starting bid
2 bottle of Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir , set of wine glasses and $40.00 in Hartsville dollars.
Valued at $150.00
Wine donated by Anonymous Supporter
Hartsville Dollars dondated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling.
2 bottle of Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir , set of wine glasses and $40.00 in Hartsville dollars.
Valued at $150.00
Wine donated by Anonymous Supporter
Hartsville Dollars dondated by Gainey's Heating and Cooling.
CU Vest and $50.00 gift card to Alexander's
$30
Starting bid
Coker University microfiber vest (size extra-large) and $50.00 gift card to Alexander's Fine Men's Appearal located at 148 E Carolina Avenue in Hartsville.
Valued at 125.00
Vest donated by Coker University.
Gift Certificate donated by Alexander's Fine Men's Appearel.
Coker University microfiber vest (size extra-large) and $50.00 gift card to Alexander's Fine Men's Appearal located at 148 E Carolina Avenue in Hartsville.
Valued at 125.00
Vest donated by Coker University.
Gift Certificate donated by Alexander's Fine Men's Appearel.
Weller Antique 107 Bourbon
$200
Starting bid
Weller - The Original Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey - Antique107 (Red Label). A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, offering a complex taste and bold finish. It’s certainly a recognizable member of the Weller label, with its own unique characteristics to complement the high proof.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
Weller - The Original Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey - Antique107 (Red Label). A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, offering a complex taste and bold finish. It’s certainly a recognizable member of the Weller label, with its own unique characteristics to complement the high proof.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
$100
Starting bid
Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon
$100
Starting bid
Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the bourbon industry, fighting for the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, nearly three decades after he purchased what is now called Buffalo Trace Distillery. During his time, Taylor implemented several innovative methods still used today, including climate-controlled aging warehouses like Warehouse C, built by Taylor in 1881. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.
Winning bidder is responsible and must arrange for pick up or delivery of bourbon.
Donated by Senator Gerald Malloy
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