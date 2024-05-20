Hope for Wild Hearts Rockin' Country Music Gala Friday, August 16th 2024 Gates Open at 5PM. PLEASE CHOOSE A MAIN COURSE WITH TICKET PURCHASE. The Choices Are Smoked Chicken Thighs, Brisket, Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Vegetarian, or (Kids) Hotdogs. Please Bring Printed Ticket to Event! This is Required Due to Poor Cell Service Area. Concert Begins at 6PM Look for the Pasture Parking Entrance Marked by Ballons. Lacamas Valley Ranch 3902 288th St S Roy, WA 98580 Ticket Includes: -Admission & Seating -Spend an Intimate Evening on a Lacamas Valley Ranch -3 Hour Concert with Olson Bros Band Starting at 6PM -BBQ Dinner From Hobos BBQ Truck -2 Alcoholic( Limit 2) / Non Alcoholic Beverages (Must Have Valid Driver's License & be 21+ for Alcoholic Beverages) -Cookie and Cupcake Bar -Photography Opportunities - Learn About The Mission of Hope for Wild Hearts -A Silent Auction Will Be Held as An Additional Fundraiser. - All Proceeds from Gala will Pay for Fundraising Costs, Startup Costs, & Support The Mission of Hope for Wild Hearts. Hope for Wild Hearts is a Small Nonprofit Corporation Starting on Lacamas Valley Ranch. Hope for Wild Hearts is Committed to Helping Elderly Horses & Farm Animals by Providing Sanctuary, Rehabilitation, & Education to The Community. Hope for Wild Hearts Supports Families, First Responders, & Healthcare Workers by Providing Stress Relief & Learning Opportunities in a Natural Farm Environment. Hope for Wild Hearts is Fully Operated and Directed by Volunteers.

Hope for Wild Hearts Rockin' Country Music Gala Friday, August 16th 2024 Gates Open at 5PM. PLEASE CHOOSE A MAIN COURSE WITH TICKET PURCHASE. The Choices Are Smoked Chicken Thighs, Brisket, Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Vegetarian, or (Kids) Hotdogs. Please Bring Printed Ticket to Event! This is Required Due to Poor Cell Service Area. Concert Begins at 6PM Look for the Pasture Parking Entrance Marked by Ballons. Lacamas Valley Ranch 3902 288th St S Roy, WA 98580 Ticket Includes: -Admission & Seating -Spend an Intimate Evening on a Lacamas Valley Ranch -3 Hour Concert with Olson Bros Band Starting at 6PM -BBQ Dinner From Hobos BBQ Truck -2 Alcoholic( Limit 2) / Non Alcoholic Beverages (Must Have Valid Driver's License & be 21+ for Alcoholic Beverages) -Cookie and Cupcake Bar -Photography Opportunities - Learn About The Mission of Hope for Wild Hearts -A Silent Auction Will Be Held as An Additional Fundraiser. - All Proceeds from Gala will Pay for Fundraising Costs, Startup Costs, & Support The Mission of Hope for Wild Hearts. Hope for Wild Hearts is a Small Nonprofit Corporation Starting on Lacamas Valley Ranch. Hope for Wild Hearts is Committed to Helping Elderly Horses & Farm Animals by Providing Sanctuary, Rehabilitation, & Education to The Community. Hope for Wild Hearts Supports Families, First Responders, & Healthcare Workers by Providing Stress Relief & Learning Opportunities in a Natural Farm Environment. Hope for Wild Hearts is Fully Operated and Directed by Volunteers.

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