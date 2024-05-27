Sponsors of the Hydration Station will be providing the funds to fuel our swimmers during home meets. Foxcroft will provide all necessary materials for the Sports Drink Station; 2- 5 Gallon jugs, the sports drink powder, ice, cups, and a generic tablecloth unless the sponsors would like to provide a branded tablecloth. The sponsor is welcome to provide any additional signage/branding materials for the sports drink station. The Sports Drink Station is located on the main pool deck during the meet. Foxcroft will also provide a hospitality volunteer to man the sports drink station to ensure it stays clean and full throughout the meet.

Sponsors of the Hydration Station will be providing the funds to fuel our swimmers during home meets. Foxcroft will provide all necessary materials for the Sports Drink Station; 2- 5 Gallon jugs, the sports drink powder, ice, cups, and a generic tablecloth unless the sponsors would like to provide a branded tablecloth. The sponsor is welcome to provide any additional signage/branding materials for the sports drink station. The Sports Drink Station is located on the main pool deck during the meet. Foxcroft will also provide a hospitality volunteer to man the sports drink station to ensure it stays clean and full throughout the meet.

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