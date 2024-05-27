FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

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FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

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Hydration Station

Hydration Station Sponsor item
Hydration Station Sponsor
$150
Sponsors of the Hydration Station will be providing the funds to fuel our swimmers during home meets. Foxcroft will provide all necessary materials for the Sports Drink Station; 2- 5 Gallon jugs, the sports drink powder, ice, cups, and a generic tablecloth unless the sponsors would like to provide a branded tablecloth. The sponsor is welcome to provide any additional signage/branding materials for the sports drink station. The Sports Drink Station is located on the main pool deck during the meet. Foxcroft will also provide a hospitality volunteer to man the sports drink station to ensure it stays clean and full throughout the meet.

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