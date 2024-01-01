TRLOK January Live Event

We will host our first event for the year on January 20th at Capps Middle School in Oklahoma City. The free event will include members of the HEROES (Helping Elevate Reading Outcomes for Every Student) team from OSDE presenting. Join us for interactive sessions about Diagnostic Assessments, Interventions, Vocabulary Instruction, and Phoneme-Grapheme Mapping. Please see below for more information.





TRLOK Breakout Session Information

Diagnostic Assessments: Diagnostic assessments help teachers determine specific instructional needs. Through the process of administrating an appropriate diagnostic assessment, participants will learn which questions to ask about the results and how to use the results to enrich and individualize interventions. Presenter- Taylor McKay

Interventions: In this session, we will explore free to inexpensive reading intervention resources that address several areas of reading instructions. We will also look at intervention programs that include professional development to expand teacher knowledge in the science of reading, diagnostic tools, grouping, ect. Presenter- Lanie Lovelace

Vocabulary: Using hands-on activities, this presentation will help teachers to gain a deeper understanding of how to effectively plan for and teach vocabulary to ALL students while also providing a brief overview of why effective vocabulary instruction is a critically important part of the 90-minute reading block. Presenter- Lindsay Sizemore