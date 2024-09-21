Fall Paint and Sip - Friends of Castleton Parks and Recreation

Includes all painting materials and supplies, along with instruction.
During payment you can choose to donate to the payment platform since they do not charge us any fees. You can choose 'custom' to choose an amount other than what is recommended.
Includes all painting materials and supplies, along with instruction.
During payment you can choose to donate to the payment platform since they do not charge us any fees. You can choose 'custom' to choose an amount other than what is recommended.
Add a donation for Friends of Castleton Parks and Recreation, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!