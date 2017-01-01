Logo
Iglesia Casa Del Alfarero Jeremias 18 Inc
Raffle

Fundraiser: Win a Ram 3500 by Buying Raffle Tickets!Join our fundraising efforts and get a chance to win a powerful Ram 3500! Each raffle ticket you purchase brings you closer to owning this impressive truck.Here's how you can participate:1. Purchase Tickets: Buy your raffle tickets today for a chance to win the Ram 3500. Tickets are available for purchase Inbox us for  details on where to purchase tickets.2. Spread the Word: Help us reach our fundraising goal by sharing this raffle with your friends, family, and community. The more tickets we sell, the closer we get to our goal!  Win Big: Imagine driving away in your very own Ram 3500! 2017 Don't miss this opportunity to win while supporting a great cause.Thank you for your support! Together, we can make a difference and give someone the chance to drive home in a white Ram 3500! 2017

