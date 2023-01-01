z_NBCS PTA Fun Run Sponsorship - 2023 (OLD)

The NBCS PTA is excited to invite you to show your support for our Fun Run fundraising event! The Fun Run is our new and improved event, that not only helps raise funds for the school, but also helps students feel a sense of belonging. This year they will work together to raise funds as a class, complete a run and/or obstacle course, and end with a foamy finish!





The NBCS PTA uses the funds raised to support curriculum enrichment, provide programs for students and families, improve the playground, host fun events, provide supplies for projects not covered in the budget, and so much more!





As a sponsor, you will be contributing to an incredible cause - the development of our future leaders! All students and staff will receive a spirit-wear t-shirt designed by one of our own students. In return, we want to provide your business with valuable brand awareness in our community on our Fun Run t-shirts, lawn signage, plus shout-out's on our FB and event webpage throughout the event.





T-Shirt Sponsorship will close May 31st. Obstacle sponsorship will remain open until July 31st.

You do not need to donate to the Zeffy platform upon checkout. Simply select "other" in the dropdown and type $0. Should you prefer to pay by check, please email us at [email protected] for address information.

