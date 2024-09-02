Dining-In Evening in celebration of the Manchester Pipe Band's 110th Anniversary

1 Adult Dinner including tax, and gratuity. Cash bar available. 3 Raffle baskets will be offered during the reception hour donated by the members of the Manchester Pipe Band, tickets $2 each for purchase on-site. Menu is: House Salad, Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes, Dessert, Coffee/Tea, Port Wine toast, *dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please indicate in the form below.

1 Adult Dinner including tax, and gratuity. Cash bar available. 3 Raffle baskets will be offered during the reception hour donated by the members of the Manchester Pipe Band, tickets $2 each for purchase on-site. Menu is: House Salad, Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes, Dessert, Coffee/Tea, Port Wine toast, *dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please indicate in the form below.

More details...