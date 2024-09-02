Dining-In Evening in celebration of the Manchester Pipe Band's 110th Anniversary

1 Adult Dinner including tax, and gratuity. Cash bar available. 3 Raffle baskets will be offered during the reception hour donated by the members of the Manchester Pipe Band, tickets $2 each for purchase on-site.
Menu is:
House Salad,
Steak,
Mixed Vegetables,
Roasted Potatoes,
Dessert,
Coffee/Tea,
Port Wine toast,
*dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please indicate in the form below.
1 Adult Dinner including tax, and gratuity. Cash bar available. 3 Raffle baskets will be offered during the reception hour donated by the members of the Manchester Pipe Band, tickets $2 each for purchase on-site.
Menu is:
House Salad,
Steak,
Mixed Vegetables,
Roasted Potatoes,
Dessert,
Coffee/Tea,
Port Wine toast,
*dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please indicate in the form below.
Add a donation for Manchester Pipe Band
$
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