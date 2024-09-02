Manchester Pipe Band

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Manchester Pipe Band

About this event

Dining-In Evening in celebration of the Manchester Pipe Band's 110th Anniversary

1936 Blue Hills Ave Ext

Windsor, CT 06095, USA

1 Adult Admission
$60
1 Adult Dinner including tax, and gratuity. Cash bar available. 3 Raffle baskets will be offered during the reception hour donated by the members of the Manchester Pipe Band, tickets $2 each for purchase on-site. Menu is: House Salad, Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes, Dessert, Coffee/Tea, Port Wine toast, *dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please indicate in the form below.
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