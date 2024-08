Dallas Cowboys Game Ticket Raffle





Support KASA's effort to raise funds for new football gear by entering our raffle for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game! 🏈

Join us and support our local youth while having a chance to enjoy a thrilling Cowboys game! All proceeds benefit KASA football and cheerleaders. Thank you for your support!





#Raffle #DallasCowboys #KASAEvent #SupportYouthSports