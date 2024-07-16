Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide Inc

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Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide Inc

About this event

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A Night of Hope & Healing Silent Auction

Pick-up location

600 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA

2 tickets to The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas item
2 tickets to The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas
$5,250

Starting bid

Experience Includes: Two (2) 200 level seats to see The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (200 level seating is considered the best 360 degree view) Two (2) night hotel stay in a standard room at The Bellagio Hotel and Casino. (Check-in Friday, January 17, 2025 and Check-out Sunday, January 19, 2025.) Dinner for two (2) with a $300 AmEx Dining Gift Card. (To use at restaurants such as Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Lago by Julian Serrano, Spago by Wolf Gang Puck and more!) The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. These shows will utilize Sphere’s next generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.
A trip to Havana, Cuba item
A trip to Havana, Cuba
$4,500

Starting bid

- A mid-century inspired penthouse apartment minutes from Old Havana for four guests over three nights - Airport pick-up, welcome drinks, and daily breakfasts - Mojito-making and salsa classes, VIP nightclub entry, city tour, and Secret Beach excursion - Premium Gust Services for trip planning - 24 months to travel
Marion Kahn hand-painted Artwork item
Marion Kahn hand-painted Artwork
$750

Starting bid

Marion Kahn Looking 30” x 40” Hand-painted on limited edition, museum-quality giclee Ready to hang Value: $1,500 In this loose abstract painting, a bull moose wanders through the woods as he prepares for the rut. www.marionkahnfineart.com
Old Town Hot Springs 1 Family Membership item
Old Town Hot Springs 1 Family Membership
$500

Starting bid

Membership Benefits Unlimited access to our: - All natural mineral hot-spring-fed pools - Full-service fitness center (voted best in Steamboat Springs for 13 years) - 37 foot tall climbing wall All Group exercise classes are included for members, including: - Yoga - Spin - Barre - BODYPUMP - Zumba - Water aerobics and much more…we have 60+ classes a week! Access to our member-only - Locker rooms - Sauna access Discounted: - Massages - Child care services - Specialty fitness and aquatics programs including swimming lessons - Admission for unlimited guests
Karastan Rug of your choice item
Karastan Rug of your choice
$350

Starting bid

The Carpet Shoppe is donating an area rug of your choice up to $1,000 from their Karastan Rug Program.
Sleigh Ride Dinner for Two - Bar Lazy L Ranch item
Sleigh Ride Dinner for Two - Bar Lazy L Ranch
$150

Starting bid

A magical winter evening for two in Steamboat Springs! Start with a scenic drive up the Elk River Valley, where a horse-drawn sleigh will take you through stunning snow-covered landscapes. Arrive at a cozy barn to warm drinks, live western music, and a delicious ranch-style dinner. Relax in a unique, western-themed atmosphere filled with local artifacts and enjoy entertainment after your meal. This unforgettable experience requires reservations, so don’t miss your chance to create lasting memories.
Eagle Creek Luggage item
Eagle Creek Luggage
$50

Starting bid

The customer favorite Migrate Duffel Bag 40L is now made from 100% recycled materials to help you reduce your carbon footprint while traveling. The ultra-tough duffel bag has a wide mouth opening and is made of water-resistant materials, so you can bring everything you need anywhere you go. The Migrate Duffel Bag comes equipped with tuck-away backpack straps for maximum versatility.
Fly Fishing at Glas Deffryn Ranch item
Fly Fishing at Glas Deffryn Ranch
$300

Starting bid

One day of fishing on private 3/4 mile section of the Yampa River near the inlet to Stagecoach Reservoir on Glas Deffryn Ranch. For two during the 2024/2025 season. www.glasdeffrynranch.com
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE item
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE
$50

Starting bid

This certificate entitles: FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide Authorized by: VALID THROUGH September 2025 Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE item
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE
$50

Starting bid

This certificate entitles: FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide Authorized by: VALID THROUGH September 2025 Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
Self Defense - Empowerment Course item
Self Defense - Empowerment Course
$200

Starting bid

Kristin Bantle and Ali Boehm offer a dynamic, interactive empowerment course that utilizes evidence, research, and life experience to teach self-defense & skills that will empower you to live life free from fear. Kristin brings 20 years of law enforcement and social work, emphasizing her expertise in violence against women & children, with a master’s degree in communication & psychology. Ali has 20 years of experience in non-violent communication, often providing massage and bodywork to those recovering from the effects of trauma. They are both grateful for their beautiful home, the Yampa Valley. Workshops are age appropriate for all women; from girl scouts to senior citizens, all abilities and experiences are welcome. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance social awareness, develop the 6th sense, and learn invaluable safety tools for life. This 2-hour workshop is ideal for all women, adolescents to mature, book groups to sports enthusiasts to precious cargo going to college. Bid today on this essential workshop, valued at $400.00. (They can either come to your location, or set up a location for your group to meet. Ideal group size - 10-16, but no group is too small to learn these life-affirming skills!)
Yeti Tundra 45 item
Yeti Tundra 45 item
Yeti Tundra 45 item
Yeti Tundra 45
$200

Starting bid

8.7 Gallons 28 Cans 34 LBS. of ice
Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Experience Package item
Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Experience Package
$250

Starting bid

This exclusive collection from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp is a skier's dream! It includes: - A pair of custom Steamboat Mittens - Custom Steamboat x Smith 60th Anniversary Goggles - Two First Track Tickets for early access to the mountain before the lifts officially open
ALPHA BRAVO Navigation Backpack item
ALPHA BRAVO Navigation Backpack item
ALPHA BRAVO Navigation Backpack item
ALPHA BRAVO Navigation Backpack
$125

Starting bid

Modern and versatile, this is the ultimate everyday backpack. It's ideal for commutes and travels that take you farther afield. Zip expansion adds to its multifunctionality. ($525 Value)
Samsonite Luggage Duo item
Samsonite Luggage Duo item
Samsonite Luggage Duo
$75

Starting bid

FREEFORM CARRY-ON SPINNER: Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability our customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. With a more streamlined panel, an increased packing capacity, and thoughtfully integrated components. - Overall Dimensions: 23 in. x 15 in. x 10 in. - Weight: 6.5 lbs CLASSIC BUSINESS 2.0 EVERYDAY BACKPACK: An update to our iconic Classic Collection. Featuring new logos, hardware, and lining, the Classic Business 2.0 aesthetic reflects a modern, tailored approach to business while still embodying a multifunctional, everyday appeal. A slimmed down version of our classic backpack, the Everyday backpack is lightweight and versatile, while still offering features and organization to support daily business and life needs. Slim, lightweight silhouette Exterior organization includes 1 quick access pocket for smaller items, 1 larger pocket with organization to store essentials, lined phone pocket, 2 pen sleeves, and business card sleeves Side Mesh Pockets: storage for a water bottle, umbrella, or other need-it-now accessories Comfort neoprene accent on top carry handle Cool Flow Airmesh back panel padded for comfort & breathability Contoured padded shoulder straps with Airmesh for a comfortable carry StackIt™ Strap: fits over most upright handles for hassle-free combination travel Dedicated padded laptop compartment sized to fit most standard 14.1” Laptops & 15” MacBook Laptop hammock feature suspends the laptop off the bottom of the bag to add a level of protection Large Main Compartment for storage of cords, files, books, and clothes. Also has a zippered mesh pocket to secure smaller items
Mountain Bike Service item
Mountain Bike Service
$250

Starting bid

A full fork and shock service for a mountain bike. ($500 Value)
Motorcycle Service item
Motorcycle Service
$250

Starting bid

A full fork and shock service for a motorcycle.
Rocky Mountain Day Spa Collection item
Rocky Mountain Day Spa Collection
$250

Starting bid

Eminence Organic Skin Care Set: - Stone Crop Cleansing Oil - Birch Water Purifying Essence - Facial Towel Wrap - Hibiscus Ultra Lift Eye Cream - Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face & neck - Bamboo Facial Brush - Citrus & Kale Serum Soy Candle French Lavender Candle Citrus Exfoliating Loofah Soap Reusable Grocery Bag Bath Bomb Moroccan Rosemary After Bath Moisturizer Lost Range CBD Roller Body Wipes Hot Cinnamon Spice Black Tea ($525 Value)
The Barley + 970 Package item
The Barley + 970 Package
$50

Starting bid

Limited Edition 970 + Barley Collab Hat 970 Hat $50 Gift Card to The Barely
Handmade Ceramic Bowls item
Handmade Ceramic Bowls item
Handmade Ceramic Bowls item
Handmade Ceramic Bowls
$150

Starting bid

Assorted set of ceramic bowls handmade by Paul Ferguson. ($300 Value)
Cafe Diva Gift Card item
Cafe Diva Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card for Cafe Diva
Full Mountain Bike Tune item
Full Mountain Bike Tune
$40

Starting bid

Full mountain bike tune at Wheels
Mythology Tour & Product item
Mythology Tour & Product item
Mythology Tour & Product item
Mythology Tour & Product
$100

Starting bid

1 (750 ml) bottle of Best Friend Bourbon 1 (750 ml) bottle of Needle Pig Gin Distillery Tour for 4
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate item
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate
$180

Starting bid

2 t-shirts 1 visor 1 bucket hat 1 ball cap 1 hoodie 1 neck gator 1 pantie 1 voile strap 1 bandana 1 tie $50 Gift Certificate $365 Value
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate item
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate
$180

Starting bid

2 t-shirts 1 visor 1 bucket hat 1 ball cap 1 hoodie 1 neck gator 1 pantie 1 voile strap 1 bandana 1 tie $50 Gift Certificate $365 Value
Savage Salon Gift Certificate and Products item
Savage Salon Gift Certificate and Products item
Savage Salon Gift Certificate and Products
$125

Starting bid

$125 Gift Certificate Amika Shampoo & Conditioner Kenra Smoothing Blowout Lotion Hempz Hand & Body Lotion Set
Kids Garden Gift Certificate item
Kids Garden Gift Certificate
$350

Starting bid

48 Hour Childcare Package (Ages 1-12 years) Registration + Membership $740 Value
Portable Weber Grill - Dale's Pale Ale Special Edition item
Portable Weber Grill - Dale's Pale Ale Special Edition item
Portable Weber Grill - Dale's Pale Ale Special Edition item
Portable Weber Grill - Dale's Pale Ale Special Edition
$25

Starting bid

Smokey Joe 14 inch Charcoal Grill
Coleman Cooler - Monaco Special Edition item
Coleman Cooler - Monaco Special Edition
$25

Starting bid

Coleman Chiller Wheeled Cooler Monaco Special Edition 60 qt; 47 cans; 30 lbs of ice; built-in recessed wheels and retractable handle
Snowboard - Cutwater Spirits Special Edition item
Snowboard - Cutwater Spirits Special Edition
$150

Starting bid

Cutwater Spirits Special Edition Snowboard Size 152
OGIO Golf Bag item
OGIO Golf Bag item
OGIO Golf Bag item
OGIO Golf Bag
$90

Starting bid

OGIO Vision 2.0 Golf Bag One Size Fits All 8-way woode top Triple triangle suspension shoulder strap system 6 zippered pockets Walking accessible water bottle holster Fleece lined valuables pocket Hook & loop glove patch Rain Hood Large detachable side pocket and ball pocket for easy decoration $189 Value
60 Minute Massage item
60 Minute Massage
$60

Starting bid

Blooming From The Muck Bodywork 60 Minute Massage $125 Value
60 Minute Massage item
60 Minute Massage
$60

Starting bid

Blooming From The Muck Bodywork 60 Minute Massage $125 Value
60 Minute Massage item
60 Minute Massage
$60

Starting bid

Blooming From The Muck Bodywork 60 Minute Massage $125 Value
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card item
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card item
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
Indigo Pines Necklace item
Indigo Pines Necklace
$70

Starting bid

Locally Handmade Indigo Pines Sterling Silver & White Buffalo Necklace $140 Value
Lynzo Metals Earrings item
Lynzo Metals Earrings item
Lynzo Metals Earrings
$40

Starting bid

Handmade Sterling Silver Earrings by Lynzo Metals $90 Value
Erin O'Neill hand-painted Artwork item
Erin O'Neill hand-painted Artwork item
Erin O'Neill hand-painted Artwork item
Erin O'Neill hand-painted Artwork
$150

Starting bid

Erin O'Neill Lost In The Triangle 48"x36"x2.25" $750 Value
Service Master Gift Certificate item
Service Master Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Service Master Gift Certificate $250 Value
Cherie Duty print - Sunflowers item
Cherie Duty print - Sunflowers
$35

Starting bid

Local artist Cherie Duty artwork $70 Value
Cherie Duty print - Rose item
Cherie Duty print - Rose
$35

Starting bid

Local artist Cherie Duty artwork $70 Value
2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis item
2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis
$75

Starting bid

2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis - Art Teacher at Strawberry Park Elementary
Handmade Metal Artwork by Timothy Hemphill item
Handmade Metal Artwork by Timothy Hemphill
$175

Starting bid

Timothy Hemphill "Dancing together is pure joy" 39"x19"x1" Weight is 12 pounds Free hand cut no CNC Must be kept inside or within cover from the weather.

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