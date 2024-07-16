A Night of Hope & Healing Silent Auction

Kristin Bantle and Ali Boehm offer a dynamic, interactive empowerment course that utilizes evidence, research, and life experience to teach self-defense & skills that will empower you to live life free from fear. Kristin brings 20 years of law enforcement and social work, emphasizing her expertise in violence against women & children, with a master’s degree in communication & psychology. Ali has 20 years of experience in non-violent communication, often providing massage and bodywork to those recovering from the effects of trauma. They are both grateful for their beautiful home, the Yampa Valley. Workshops are age appropriate for all women; from girl scouts to senior citizens, all abilities and experiences are welcome. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance social awareness, develop the 6th sense, and learn invaluable safety tools for life. This 2-hour workshop is ideal for all women, adolescents to mature, book groups to sports enthusiasts to precious cargo going to college. Bid today on this essential workshop, valued at $400.00. (They can either come to your location, or set up a location for your group to meet. Ideal group size - 10-16, but no group is too small to learn these life-affirming skills!)

Kristin Bantle and Ali Boehm offer a dynamic, interactive empowerment course that utilizes evidence, research, and life experience to teach self-defense & skills that will empower you to live life free from fear. Kristin brings 20 years of law enforcement and social work, emphasizing her expertise in violence against women & children, with a master’s degree in communication & psychology. Ali has 20 years of experience in non-violent communication, often providing massage and bodywork to those recovering from the effects of trauma. They are both grateful for their beautiful home, the Yampa Valley. Workshops are age appropriate for all women; from girl scouts to senior citizens, all abilities and experiences are welcome. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance social awareness, develop the 6th sense, and learn invaluable safety tools for life. This 2-hour workshop is ideal for all women, adolescents to mature, book groups to sports enthusiasts to precious cargo going to college. Bid today on this essential workshop, valued at $400.00. (They can either come to your location, or set up a location for your group to meet. Ideal group size - 10-16, but no group is too small to learn these life-affirming skills!)

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