A Night of Hope & Healing Silent Auction

2 tickets to The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas
$5,250
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
Two (2) 200 level seats to see The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (200 level seating is considered the best 360 degree view)
Two (2) night hotel stay in a standard room at The Bellagio Hotel and Casino. (Check-in Friday, January 17, 2025 and Check-out Sunday, January 19, 2025.)
Dinner for two (2) with a $300 AmEx Dining Gift Card. (To use at restaurants such as Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Lago by Julian Serrano, Spago by Wolf Gang Puck and more!)
The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. These shows will utilize Sphere’s next generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.
Experience Includes:
Two (2) 200 level seats to see The Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (200 level seating is considered the best 360 degree view)
Two (2) night hotel stay in a standard room at The Bellagio Hotel and Casino. (Check-in Friday, January 17, 2025 and Check-out Sunday, January 19, 2025.)
Dinner for two (2) with a $300 AmEx Dining Gift Card. (To use at restaurants such as Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Lago by Julian Serrano, Spago by Wolf Gang Puck and more!)
The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. These shows will utilize Sphere’s next generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.
A trip to Havana, Cuba
$4,500
Starting bid
- A mid-century inspired penthouse apartment minutes from Old Havana for four guests over three nights
- Airport pick-up, welcome drinks, and daily breakfasts
- Mojito-making and salsa classes, VIP nightclub entry, city tour, and Secret Beach excursion
- Premium Gust Services for trip planning
- 24 months to travel
- A mid-century inspired penthouse apartment minutes from Old Havana for four guests over three nights
- Airport pick-up, welcome drinks, and daily breakfasts
- Mojito-making and salsa classes, VIP nightclub entry, city tour, and Secret Beach excursion
- Premium Gust Services for trip planning
- 24 months to travel
Marion Kahn hand-painted Artwork
$750
Starting bid
Marion Kahn
Looking
30” x 40”
Hand-painted on limited edition, museum-quality giclee
Ready to hang
Value: $1,500
In this loose abstract painting, a bull moose wanders through the woods as he prepares for the rut.
www.marionkahnfineart.com
Marion Kahn
Looking
30” x 40”
Hand-painted on limited edition, museum-quality giclee
Ready to hang
Value: $1,500
In this loose abstract painting, a bull moose wanders through the woods as he prepares for the rut.
www.marionkahnfineart.com
Old Town Hot Springs 1 Family Membership
$500
Starting bid
Membership Benefits
Unlimited access to our:
- All natural mineral hot-spring-fed pools
- Full-service fitness center (voted best in Steamboat Springs for 13 years)
- 37 foot tall climbing wall
All Group exercise classes are included for members, including:
- Yoga
- Spin
- Barre
- BODYPUMP
- Zumba
- Water aerobics
and much more…we have 60+ classes a week!
Access to our member-only
- Locker rooms
- Sauna access
Discounted:
- Massages
- Child care services
- Specialty fitness and aquatics programs including swimming lessons
- Admission for unlimited guests
Membership Benefits
Unlimited access to our:
- All natural mineral hot-spring-fed pools
- Full-service fitness center (voted best in Steamboat Springs for 13 years)
- 37 foot tall climbing wall
All Group exercise classes are included for members, including:
- Yoga
- Spin
- Barre
- BODYPUMP
- Zumba
- Water aerobics
and much more…we have 60+ classes a week!
Access to our member-only
- Locker rooms
- Sauna access
Discounted:
- Massages
- Child care services
- Specialty fitness and aquatics programs including swimming lessons
- Admission for unlimited guests
Karastan Rug of your choice
$350
Starting bid
The Carpet Shoppe is donating an area rug of your choice up to $1,000 from their Karastan Rug Program.
The Carpet Shoppe is donating an area rug of your choice up to $1,000 from their Karastan Rug Program.
Sleigh Ride Dinner for Two - Bar Lazy L Ranch
$150
Starting bid
A magical winter evening for two in Steamboat Springs! Start with a scenic drive up the Elk River Valley, where a horse-drawn sleigh will take you through stunning snow-covered landscapes. Arrive at a cozy barn to warm drinks, live western music, and a delicious ranch-style dinner.
Relax in a unique, western-themed atmosphere filled with local artifacts and enjoy entertainment after your meal. This unforgettable experience requires reservations, so don’t miss your chance to create lasting memories.
A magical winter evening for two in Steamboat Springs! Start with a scenic drive up the Elk River Valley, where a horse-drawn sleigh will take you through stunning snow-covered landscapes. Arrive at a cozy barn to warm drinks, live western music, and a delicious ranch-style dinner.
Relax in a unique, western-themed atmosphere filled with local artifacts and enjoy entertainment after your meal. This unforgettable experience requires reservations, so don’t miss your chance to create lasting memories.
Eagle Creek Luggage
$50
Starting bid
The customer favorite Migrate Duffel Bag 40L is now made from 100% recycled materials to help you reduce your carbon footprint while traveling. The ultra-tough duffel bag has a wide mouth opening and is made of water-resistant materials, so you can bring everything you need anywhere you go. The Migrate Duffel Bag comes equipped with tuck-away backpack straps for maximum versatility.
The customer favorite Migrate Duffel Bag 40L is now made from 100% recycled materials to help you reduce your carbon footprint while traveling. The ultra-tough duffel bag has a wide mouth opening and is made of water-resistant materials, so you can bring everything you need anywhere you go. The Migrate Duffel Bag comes equipped with tuck-away backpack straps for maximum versatility.
Fly Fishing at Glas Deffryn Ranch
$300
Starting bid
One day of fishing on private 3/4 mile section of the Yampa River near the inlet to Stagecoach Reservoir on Glas Deffryn Ranch.
For two during the 2024/2025 season.
www.glasdeffrynranch.com
One day of fishing on private 3/4 mile section of the Yampa River near the inlet to Stagecoach Reservoir on Glas Deffryn Ranch.
For two during the 2024/2025 season.
www.glasdeffrynranch.com
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE
$50
Starting bid
This certificate entitles:
FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide
Authorized by:
VALID THROUGH September 2025
Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
This certificate entitles:
FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide
Authorized by:
VALID THROUGH September 2025
Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
The Howler - COMP CERTIFICATE
$50
Starting bid
This certificate entitles:
FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide
Authorized by:
VALID THROUGH September 2025
Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
This certificate entitles:
FIVE (5) Rides on the Alpine Slide
Authorized by:
VALID THROUGH September 2025
Redeem at the Alpine Slide ticket office. Not valid with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash
Self Defense - Empowerment Course
$200
Starting bid
Kristin Bantle and Ali Boehm offer a dynamic, interactive empowerment course that utilizes evidence, research, and life experience to teach self-defense & skills that will empower you to live life free from fear.
Kristin brings 20 years of law enforcement and social work, emphasizing her expertise in violence against women & children, with a master’s degree in communication & psychology. Ali has 20 years of experience in non-violent communication, often providing massage and bodywork to those recovering from the effects of trauma. They are both grateful for their beautiful home, the Yampa Valley.
Workshops are age appropriate for all women; from girl scouts to senior citizens, all abilities and experiences are welcome. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance social awareness, develop the 6th sense, and learn invaluable safety tools for life.
This 2-hour workshop is ideal for all women, adolescents to mature, book groups to sports enthusiasts to precious cargo going to college.
Bid today on this essential workshop, valued at $400.00. (They can either come to your location, or set up a location for your group to meet. Ideal group size - 10-16, but no group is too small to learn these life-affirming skills!)
Kristin Bantle and Ali Boehm offer a dynamic, interactive empowerment course that utilizes evidence, research, and life experience to teach self-defense & skills that will empower you to live life free from fear.
Kristin brings 20 years of law enforcement and social work, emphasizing her expertise in violence against women & children, with a master’s degree in communication & psychology. Ali has 20 years of experience in non-violent communication, often providing massage and bodywork to those recovering from the effects of trauma. They are both grateful for their beautiful home, the Yampa Valley.
Workshops are age appropriate for all women; from girl scouts to senior citizens, all abilities and experiences are welcome. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance social awareness, develop the 6th sense, and learn invaluable safety tools for life.
This 2-hour workshop is ideal for all women, adolescents to mature, book groups to sports enthusiasts to precious cargo going to college.
Bid today on this essential workshop, valued at $400.00. (They can either come to your location, or set up a location for your group to meet. Ideal group size - 10-16, but no group is too small to learn these life-affirming skills!)
Yeti Tundra 45
$200
Starting bid
8.7 Gallons
28 Cans
34 LBS. of ice
8.7 Gallons
28 Cans
34 LBS. of ice
Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Experience Package
$250
Starting bid
This exclusive collection from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp is a skier's dream! It includes:
- A pair of custom Steamboat Mittens
- Custom Steamboat x Smith 60th Anniversary Goggles
- Two First Track Tickets for early access to the mountain before the lifts officially open
This exclusive collection from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp is a skier's dream! It includes:
- A pair of custom Steamboat Mittens
- Custom Steamboat x Smith 60th Anniversary Goggles
- Two First Track Tickets for early access to the mountain before the lifts officially open
ALPHA BRAVO Navigation Backpack
$125
Starting bid
Modern and versatile, this is the ultimate everyday backpack. It's ideal for commutes and travels that take you farther afield. Zip expansion adds to its multifunctionality.
($525 Value)
Modern and versatile, this is the ultimate everyday backpack. It's ideal for commutes and travels that take you farther afield. Zip expansion adds to its multifunctionality.
($525 Value)
Samsonite Luggage Duo
$75
Starting bid
FREEFORM CARRY-ON SPINNER:
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability our customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. With a more streamlined panel, an increased packing capacity, and thoughtfully integrated components.
- Overall Dimensions: 23 in. x 15 in. x 10 in.
- Weight: 6.5 lbs
CLASSIC BUSINESS 2.0 EVERYDAY BACKPACK:
An update to our iconic Classic Collection. Featuring new logos, hardware, and lining, the Classic Business 2.0 aesthetic reflects a modern, tailored approach to business while still embodying a multifunctional, everyday appeal. A slimmed down version of our classic backpack, the Everyday backpack is lightweight and versatile, while still offering features and organization to support daily business and life needs.
Slim, lightweight silhouette
Exterior organization includes 1 quick access pocket for smaller items, 1 larger pocket with organization to store essentials, lined phone pocket, 2 pen sleeves, and business card sleeves
Side Mesh Pockets: storage for a water bottle, umbrella, or other need-it-now accessories
Comfort neoprene accent on top carry handle
Cool Flow Airmesh back panel padded for comfort & breathability
Contoured padded shoulder straps with Airmesh for a comfortable carry
StackIt™ Strap: fits over most upright handles for hassle-free combination travel
Dedicated padded laptop compartment sized to fit most standard 14.1” Laptops & 15” MacBook
Laptop hammock feature suspends the laptop off the bottom of the bag to add a level of protection
Large Main Compartment for storage of cords, files, books, and clothes. Also has a zippered mesh pocket to secure smaller items
FREEFORM CARRY-ON SPINNER:
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability our customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. With a more streamlined panel, an increased packing capacity, and thoughtfully integrated components.
- Overall Dimensions: 23 in. x 15 in. x 10 in.
- Weight: 6.5 lbs
CLASSIC BUSINESS 2.0 EVERYDAY BACKPACK:
An update to our iconic Classic Collection. Featuring new logos, hardware, and lining, the Classic Business 2.0 aesthetic reflects a modern, tailored approach to business while still embodying a multifunctional, everyday appeal. A slimmed down version of our classic backpack, the Everyday backpack is lightweight and versatile, while still offering features and organization to support daily business and life needs.
Slim, lightweight silhouette
Exterior organization includes 1 quick access pocket for smaller items, 1 larger pocket with organization to store essentials, lined phone pocket, 2 pen sleeves, and business card sleeves
Side Mesh Pockets: storage for a water bottle, umbrella, or other need-it-now accessories
Comfort neoprene accent on top carry handle
Cool Flow Airmesh back panel padded for comfort & breathability
Contoured padded shoulder straps with Airmesh for a comfortable carry
StackIt™ Strap: fits over most upright handles for hassle-free combination travel
Dedicated padded laptop compartment sized to fit most standard 14.1” Laptops & 15” MacBook
Laptop hammock feature suspends the laptop off the bottom of the bag to add a level of protection
Large Main Compartment for storage of cords, files, books, and clothes. Also has a zippered mesh pocket to secure smaller items
Mountain Bike Service
$250
Starting bid
A full fork and shock service for a mountain bike.
($500 Value)
A full fork and shock service for a mountain bike.
($500 Value)
Motorcycle Service
$250
Starting bid
A full fork and shock service for a motorcycle.
A full fork and shock service for a motorcycle.
Rocky Mountain Day Spa Collection
$250
Starting bid
Eminence Organic Skin Care Set:
- Stone Crop Cleansing Oil
- Birch Water Purifying Essence
- Facial Towel Wrap
- Hibiscus Ultra Lift Eye Cream
- Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face & neck
- Bamboo Facial Brush
- Citrus & Kale Serum
Soy Candle
French Lavender Candle
Citrus Exfoliating Loofah Soap
Reusable Grocery Bag
Bath Bomb
Moroccan Rosemary After Bath Moisturizer
Lost Range CBD Roller
Body Wipes
Hot Cinnamon Spice Black Tea
($525 Value)
Eminence Organic Skin Care Set:
- Stone Crop Cleansing Oil
- Birch Water Purifying Essence
- Facial Towel Wrap
- Hibiscus Ultra Lift Eye Cream
- Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face & neck
- Bamboo Facial Brush
- Citrus & Kale Serum
Soy Candle
French Lavender Candle
Citrus Exfoliating Loofah Soap
Reusable Grocery Bag
Bath Bomb
Moroccan Rosemary After Bath Moisturizer
Lost Range CBD Roller
Body Wipes
Hot Cinnamon Spice Black Tea
($525 Value)
The Barley + 970 Package
$50
Starting bid
Limited Edition 970 + Barley Collab Hat
970 Hat
$50 Gift Card to The Barely
Limited Edition 970 + Barley Collab Hat
970 Hat
$50 Gift Card to The Barely
Handmade Ceramic Bowls
$150
Starting bid
Assorted set of ceramic bowls handmade by Paul Ferguson.
($300 Value)
Assorted set of ceramic bowls handmade by Paul Ferguson.
($300 Value)
Cafe Diva Gift Card
$175
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card for Cafe Diva
$250 Gift Card for Cafe Diva
Full Mountain Bike Tune
$40
Starting bid
Full mountain bike tune at Wheels
Full mountain bike tune at Wheels
Mythology Tour & Product
$100
Starting bid
1 (750 ml) bottle of Best Friend Bourbon
1 (750 ml) bottle of Needle Pig Gin
Distillery Tour for 4
1 (750 ml) bottle of Best Friend Bourbon
1 (750 ml) bottle of Needle Pig Gin
Distillery Tour for 4
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate
$180
Starting bid
2 t-shirts
1 visor
1 bucket hat
1 ball cap
1 hoodie
1 neck gator
1 pantie
1 voile strap
1 bandana
1 tie
$50 Gift Certificate
$365 Value
2 t-shirts
1 visor
1 bucket hat
1 ball cap
1 hoodie
1 neck gator
1 pantie
1 voile strap
1 bandana
1 tie
$50 Gift Certificate
$365 Value
TBAR Swag Gift Basket & Gift Certificate
$180
Starting bid
2 t-shirts
1 visor
1 bucket hat
1 ball cap
1 hoodie
1 neck gator
1 pantie
1 voile strap
1 bandana
1 tie
$50 Gift Certificate
$365 Value
2 t-shirts
1 visor
1 bucket hat
1 ball cap
1 hoodie
1 neck gator
1 pantie
1 voile strap
1 bandana
1 tie
$50 Gift Certificate
$365 Value
Savage Salon Gift Certificate and Products
$125
Starting bid
$125 Gift Certificate
Amika Shampoo & Conditioner
Kenra Smoothing Blowout Lotion
Hempz Hand & Body Lotion Set
$125 Gift Certificate
Amika Shampoo & Conditioner
Kenra Smoothing Blowout Lotion
Hempz Hand & Body Lotion Set
Portable Weber Grill - Dale's Pale Ale Special Edition
$25
Starting bid
Smokey Joe
14 inch Charcoal Grill
Smokey Joe
14 inch Charcoal Grill
Coleman Cooler - Monaco Special Edition
$25
Starting bid
Coleman Chiller Wheeled Cooler
Monaco Special Edition
60 qt; 47 cans; 30 lbs of ice; built-in recessed wheels and retractable handle
Coleman Chiller Wheeled Cooler
Monaco Special Edition
60 qt; 47 cans; 30 lbs of ice; built-in recessed wheels and retractable handle
Snowboard - Cutwater Spirits Special Edition
$150
Starting bid
Cutwater Spirits Special Edition Snowboard
Size 152
Cutwater Spirits Special Edition Snowboard
Size 152
OGIO Golf Bag
$90
Starting bid
OGIO Vision 2.0 Golf Bag
One Size Fits All
8-way woode top
Triple triangle suspension shoulder strap system
6 zippered pockets
Walking accessible water bottle holster
Fleece lined valuables pocket
Hook & loop glove patch
Rain Hood
Large detachable side pocket and ball pocket for easy decoration
$189 Value
OGIO Vision 2.0 Golf Bag
One Size Fits All
8-way woode top
Triple triangle suspension shoulder strap system
6 zippered pockets
Walking accessible water bottle holster
Fleece lined valuables pocket
Hook & loop glove patch
Rain Hood
Large detachable side pocket and ball pocket for easy decoration
$189 Value
60 Minute Massage
$60
Starting bid
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
60 Minute Massage
$60
Starting bid
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
60 Minute Massage
$60
Starting bid
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
Blooming From The Muck Bodywork
60 Minute Massage
$125 Value
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
Yampa River Icehouse Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
$25 Gift Card to Yampa River Icehouse
Indigo Pines Necklace
$70
Starting bid
Locally Handmade Indigo Pines Sterling Silver & White Buffalo Necklace
$140 Value
Locally Handmade Indigo Pines Sterling Silver & White Buffalo Necklace
$140 Value
Lynzo Metals Earrings
$40
Starting bid
Handmade Sterling Silver Earrings by Lynzo Metals
$90 Value
Handmade Sterling Silver Earrings by Lynzo Metals
$90 Value
Erin O'Neill hand-painted Artwork
$150
Starting bid
Erin O'Neill
Lost In The Triangle
48"x36"x2.25"
$750 Value
Erin O'Neill
Lost In The Triangle
48"x36"x2.25"
$750 Value
Service Master Gift Certificate
$125
Starting bid
Service Master Gift Certificate
$250 Value
Service Master Gift Certificate
$250 Value
Cherie Duty print - Sunflowers
$35
Starting bid
Local artist Cherie Duty artwork
$70 Value
Local artist Cherie Duty artwork
$70 Value
Cherie Duty print - Rose
$35
Starting bid
Local artist Cherie Duty artwork
$70 Value
Local artist Cherie Duty artwork
$70 Value
2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis
$75
Starting bid
2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis - Art Teacher at Strawberry Park Elementary
2 hour Private Art lesson with Mrs. Kreis - Art Teacher at Strawberry Park Elementary
Handmade Metal Artwork by Timothy Hemphill
$175
Starting bid
Timothy Hemphill
"Dancing together is pure joy"
39"x19"x1"
Weight is 12 pounds
Free hand cut no CNC
Must be kept inside or within cover from the weather.
Timothy Hemphill
"Dancing together is pure joy"
39"x19"x1"
Weight is 12 pounds
Free hand cut no CNC
Must be kept inside or within cover from the weather.
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