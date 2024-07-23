Stonewall Billiards Silent Auction - Doorways

Bluemont "Total Wine" wine tasting class certificate
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day with four one-day passes to Great Country Farms! Explore the farm's attractions, seasonal activities, and beautiful landscapes. To make your visit even better, you'll also receive a $25 discount on a wine purchase, perfect for savoring the local flavors. This package offers the ideal combination of family-friendly adventure and delightful wine tasting. Bid now for a memorable day at Great Country Farms!
Generously donated by: Doorways and Bluemont Vineyards
Enjoy a fun-filled day with four one-day passes to Great Country Farms! Explore the farm's attractions, seasonal activities, and beautiful landscapes. To make your visit even better, you'll also receive a $25 discount on a wine purchase, perfect for savoring the local flavors. This package offers the ideal combination of family-friendly adventure and delightful wine tasting. Bid now for a memorable day at Great Country Farms!
Generously donated by: Doorways and Bluemont Vineyards
Private 3-Course Dinner Cooked by a Personal Chef
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a gourmet experience with a private 3-course dinner for 4-6 people, crafted by personal Chef Christy. Perfect for a Friday or Saturday night, Chef Christy will collaborate with you to select the cuisine type and accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies, transforming the ingredients you purchase into her masterpieces. Enjoy a personalized culinary journey in the comfort of your home, featuring exquisite dishes tailored to your preferences. Elevate your evening with this unique and intimate dining experience, ideal for special occasions or a memorable night with loved ones.
Generously donated by: Chef Christy
Indulge in a gourmet experience with a private 3-course dinner for 4-6 people, crafted by personal Chef Christy. Perfect for a Friday or Saturday night, Chef Christy will collaborate with you to select the cuisine type and accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies, transforming the ingredients you purchase into her masterpieces. Enjoy a personalized culinary journey in the comfort of your home, featuring exquisite dishes tailored to your preferences. Elevate your evening with this unique and intimate dining experience, ideal for special occasions or a memorable night with loved ones.
Generously donated by: Chef Christy
Two-Hour Mixology Lesson by a Professional Bartender
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your cocktail game with a two-hour mixology lesson led by professional bartender Crissy! She will guide up to 8 people through the art of crafting three to four exquisite drinks, tailored to your preferences. Crissy will provide a list of necessary ingredients to ensure a seamless experience. Perfect for a weekend gathering starting in September, excluding the 7th. This interactive and fun-filled lesson is ideal for friends, family, or team-building events. Don't miss out on this opportunity to become a mixology master!
Elevate your cocktail game with a two-hour mixology lesson led by professional bartender Crissy! She will guide up to 8 people through the art of crafting three to four exquisite drinks, tailored to your preferences. Crissy will provide a list of necessary ingredients to ensure a seamless experience. Perfect for a weekend gathering starting in September, excluding the 7th. This interactive and fun-filled lesson is ideal for friends, family, or team-building events. Don't miss out on this opportunity to become a mixology master!
New Keurig K-Mini Go Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$5
Starting bid
At less than 5 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Go, a single-serve coffee maker, lets you brew delicious coffee just about anywhere. Its compact design features a large 42-ounce removable water reservoir so you can brew multiple cups in a single fill with no measuring or waiting — it’s ready to go. The K-Mini Go quickly and easily brews single cups of all your favorite K-Cup pods in your choice of 8, 10, or 12-ounce brew sizes and has a Strong Brew button that lets you dial up bolder flavor with a single tap. (Value $100)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
At less than 5 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Go, a single-serve coffee maker, lets you brew delicious coffee just about anywhere. Its compact design features a large 42-ounce removable water reservoir so you can brew multiple cups in a single fill with no measuring or waiting — it’s ready to go. The K-Mini Go quickly and easily brews single cups of all your favorite K-Cup pods in your choice of 8, 10, or 12-ounce brew sizes and has a Strong Brew button that lets you dial up bolder flavor with a single tap. (Value $100)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
BBQ Lover's Bundle
$5
Starting bid
Enhance your grilling experience with this BBQ Lover's Bundle! This package includes three large bottles of assorted sauces (The Original, Gluten-Free, Hot & Spicy), a small box of assorted Penzeys BBQ spices, and a new Cuisinart 13-piece grilling accessories set. Perfect for any barbecue enthusiast looking to elevate their cookout game. (Value $80)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Enhance your grilling experience with this BBQ Lover's Bundle! This package includes three large bottles of assorted sauces (The Original, Gluten-Free, Hot & Spicy), a small box of assorted Penzeys BBQ spices, and a new Cuisinart 13-piece grilling accessories set. Perfect for any barbecue enthusiast looking to elevate their cookout game. (Value $80)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
ForeverWick: Green Apple
$5
Starting bid
Experience the crisp and juicy scent of juicy apples with our Green Apples Diamond Candle. Made with an eco-friendly soy wax blend, this refreshing candle will transport you to an orchard in the midst of spring.
Experience the crisp and juicy scent of juicy apples with our Green Apples Diamond Candle. Made with an eco-friendly soy wax blend, this refreshing candle will transport you to an orchard in the midst of spring.
ForeverWick Candles are hand poured entirely in the USA. We use natural soy wax and our wicks are both lead and zinc free. For the cleanest burn, trim the wicks and enjoy responsibly. (Value $58)
It includes:
Genuine Cut and Polished Diamond Inside
50-hour burn time
Premium Soy Wax Blend
Lead and Zinc Free Wick
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Experience the crisp and juicy scent of juicy apples with our Green Apples Diamond Candle. Made with an eco-friendly soy wax blend, this refreshing candle will transport you to an orchard in the midst of spring.
Experience the crisp and juicy scent of juicy apples with our Green Apples Diamond Candle. Made with an eco-friendly soy wax blend, this refreshing candle will transport you to an orchard in the midst of spring.
ForeverWick Candles are hand poured entirely in the USA. We use natural soy wax and our wicks are both lead and zinc free. For the cleanest burn, trim the wicks and enjoy responsibly. (Value $58)
It includes:
Genuine Cut and Polished Diamond Inside
50-hour burn time
Premium Soy Wax Blend
Lead and Zinc Free Wick
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
ForeverWick: Let's Get Knoughty Diamond Candle
$5
Starting bid
Fragrance: A refined and sensual fragrance with base notes of velvet moss, sheer musk, top notes of sparkling bergamot complemented with tangerine and melon de Cavaillon
Warning: Adults Only!
Turn Up the heat even more by lighting this candle and let the wax melt away in the perfect ambiance!
It includes:
Genuine Cut and Polished Diamond Inside
50-hour burn time
Premium Soy Wax Blend
Lead and Zinc Free Wick
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Fragrance: A refined and sensual fragrance with base notes of velvet moss, sheer musk, top notes of sparkling bergamot complemented with tangerine and melon de Cavaillon
Warning: Adults Only!
Turn Up the heat even more by lighting this candle and let the wax melt away in the perfect ambiance!
It includes:
Genuine Cut and Polished Diamond Inside
50-hour burn time
Premium Soy Wax Blend
Lead and Zinc Free Wick
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Wawa Gift Basket
$5
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate Wawa experience with this delightful gift basket! It includes an XL Wawa t-shirt, three coupons for your favorite Wawa treats, a convenient small cooler, a cozy blanket, and an insulated cup to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature. Perfect for any Wawa fan, this basket offers both comfort and convenience for your daily adventures. Don't miss the chance to bid on this fantastic collection of Wawa goodies!
Generously donated by: Wawa
Indulge in the ultimate Wawa experience with this delightful gift basket! It includes an XL Wawa t-shirt, three coupons for your favorite Wawa treats, a convenient small cooler, a cozy blanket, and an insulated cup to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature. Perfect for any Wawa fan, this basket offers both comfort and convenience for your daily adventures. Don't miss the chance to bid on this fantastic collection of Wawa goodies!
Generously donated by: Wawa
Bark Box: One free Classic BarkBox or a Super Chewer box
$5
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend with this delightful auction item! Choose between a Classic BarkBox filled with plush toys or our Super Chewer box designed for tough chewers. Each box is packed with 2 fun toys, 2 bags of natural treats, and one surprise item. With their fun and durable contents, either of these boxes is perfect for keeping your pet entertained and happy. (Value $45)
Generously donated by: Bark Box
Treat your furry friend with this delightful auction item! Choose between a Classic BarkBox filled with plush toys or our Super Chewer box designed for tough chewers. Each box is packed with 2 fun toys, 2 bags of natural treats, and one surprise item. With their fun and durable contents, either of these boxes is perfect for keeping your pet entertained and happy. (Value $45)
Generously donated by: Bark Box
It's Popcorn Time Gift Box
$5
Starting bid
Whether you like your popcorn spicy or sweet, cheesy or salt free, we've got you covered. Forward is a nicely spicy, salt-free blend that is super versatile, kind of like a seasoned salt without the salt. Cinnamon Sugar is a family favorite perfect for fresh fruit, French toast, oatmeal, and coffee drinks. Brady Street is a cheesy, Italian blend wonderful for breaded chicken and fish, pasta salads, garlic bread, and buttered noodles. Finally, Justice is salt free and bursting with flavorful herbs, garlic, and onion. Try Justice in tomato sauce, egg dishes, salad dressing, and veggies. Also included are a large I Will Vote Sticker, five lapel-sized I Will Vote Stickers, ten adorable Care stickers, and handy tip cards.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle, Cinnamon Sugar, Forward, Justice Seasoning, 5 lapel and 1 Large I Will Vote Stickers, 10 Care Stickers, and tip cards. (Value $25)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Whether you like your popcorn spicy or sweet, cheesy or salt free, we've got you covered. Forward is a nicely spicy, salt-free blend that is super versatile, kind of like a seasoned salt without the salt. Cinnamon Sugar is a family favorite perfect for fresh fruit, French toast, oatmeal, and coffee drinks. Brady Street is a cheesy, Italian blend wonderful for breaded chicken and fish, pasta salads, garlic bread, and buttered noodles. Finally, Justice is salt free and bursting with flavorful herbs, garlic, and onion. Try Justice in tomato sauce, egg dishes, salad dressing, and veggies. Also included are a large I Will Vote Sticker, five lapel-sized I Will Vote Stickers, ten adorable Care stickers, and handy tip cards.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle, Cinnamon Sugar, Forward, Justice Seasoning, 5 lapel and 1 Large I Will Vote Stickers, 10 Care Stickers, and tip cards. (Value $25)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Peace Gift Box #1
$5
Starting bid
A wonderful collection of tastiness! The Seasoned Salt that love built. Enjoy great tasting food with just a shake of Penzeys Seasoned Salt. Perfect for potatoes, chicken, steak, eggs, soups, salads, vegetables, burgers, fried onions, and even popcorn. Justice is wonderful on lighter foods like eggs, fish, and every vegetable. Plus, our most flavorful Vietnamese Cinnamon and versatile Granulated Garlic. To top it all off is a Kind Heart magnet.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar Seasoned Salt. 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic and Vietnamese Cinnamon. Plus a Kind Heart magnet. (Value $20)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
A wonderful collection of tastiness! The Seasoned Salt that love built. Enjoy great tasting food with just a shake of Penzeys Seasoned Salt. Perfect for potatoes, chicken, steak, eggs, soups, salads, vegetables, burgers, fried onions, and even popcorn. Justice is wonderful on lighter foods like eggs, fish, and every vegetable. Plus, our most flavorful Vietnamese Cinnamon and versatile Granulated Garlic. To top it all off is a Kind Heart magnet.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar Seasoned Salt. 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic and Vietnamese Cinnamon. Plus a Kind Heart magnet. (Value $20)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Choose Love 5 Jar Gift Box
$5
Starting bid
These seasonings are guaranteed to bring new life to your favorite recipes, from tacos to baked chicken to pizza.
Box contains: 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic, Arizona Dreaming, Frozen Pizza Seasoning, Mural of Flavor, Ozark Seasoning plus an Embrace Hope pin and Choose Love magnet. (Value $35)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
These seasonings are guaranteed to bring new life to your favorite recipes, from tacos to baked chicken to pizza.
Box contains: 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic, Arizona Dreaming, Frozen Pizza Seasoning, Mural of Flavor, Ozark Seasoning plus an Embrace Hope pin and Choose Love magnet. (Value $35)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Care Gift Box
$5
Starting bid
One of the very best ways to introduce others to the tastiness of Penzeys. Three salt-free seasonings plus our super fresh Penzeys Pepper. Arizona Dreaming is great for adding zest to salsa, refried beans, and rice. Also the perfect salt-free taco seasoning. Try 33rd & Galena on pulled pork, roasted sweet potatoes, salmon, and baked chicken. Justice Seasoning is light and herby, ideal for steamed veggies, baked fish, eggs, and salad dressing.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar each of Justice Seasoning, 33rd & Galena, Arizona Dreaming, and Penzeys Pepper. Also includes an I Will Vote bumper sticker, I Will Vote lapel sticker Care Magnet, 10 Care lapel stickers, ,Care Tip Card and additional Tip Cards. (Value $27)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
One of the very best ways to introduce others to the tastiness of Penzeys. Three salt-free seasonings plus our super fresh Penzeys Pepper. Arizona Dreaming is great for adding zest to salsa, refried beans, and rice. Also the perfect salt-free taco seasoning. Try 33rd & Galena on pulled pork, roasted sweet potatoes, salmon, and baked chicken. Justice Seasoning is light and herby, ideal for steamed veggies, baked fish, eggs, and salad dressing.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar each of Justice Seasoning, 33rd & Galena, Arizona Dreaming, and Penzeys Pepper. Also includes an I Will Vote bumper sticker, I Will Vote lapel sticker Care Magnet, 10 Care lapel stickers, ,Care Tip Card and additional Tip Cards. (Value $27)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Pride Collection
$5
Starting bid
Discover the vibrant flavors of Penzeys Pride Collection! This delightful set includes large bottles of Cayenne, Curry, Garlic, Parsley, Poppy, Potato of Love, and Chili Powder. With a value of $70, this collection is perfect for adding a burst of flavor to your culinary creations.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Discover the vibrant flavors of Penzeys Pride Collection! This delightful set includes large bottles of Cayenne, Curry, Garlic, Parsley, Poppy, Potato of Love, and Chili Powder. With a value of $70, this collection is perfect for adding a burst of flavor to your culinary creations.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Mystery spices #2 ($15 value)
$5
Starting bid
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Mystery spices #1 ($15 value)
$5
Starting bid
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Mystery spices #3 ($15 value)
$5
Starting bid
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
January 6 Box
$5
Starting bid
With our democracy at risk, this box is a tasty reminder to keep hope alive and vote (and cook). Try our salt-free Justice seasoning on lighter foods like fish, eggs, and vegetables. Outrage has a nice bite and brings life to every dish, especially leftovers. Penzeys Cinnamon is a perfect blend of all of our cinnamons for all your baking needs. Finally, Penzeys Seasoned Salt is a family favorite for everything from vegetables to burgers to popcorn. Also included are handy tip cards.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jars of Justice, Outrage, Penzeys Cinnamon, and Penzeys Seasoned Salt plus Tip Cards (Value $19)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
With our democracy at risk, this box is a tasty reminder to keep hope alive and vote (and cook). Try our salt-free Justice seasoning on lighter foods like fish, eggs, and vegetables. Outrage has a nice bite and brings life to every dish, especially leftovers. Penzeys Cinnamon is a perfect blend of all of our cinnamons for all your baking needs. Finally, Penzeys Seasoned Salt is a family favorite for everything from vegetables to burgers to popcorn. Also included are handy tip cards.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jars of Justice, Outrage, Penzeys Cinnamon, and Penzeys Seasoned Salt plus Tip Cards (Value $19)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)
$5
Starting bid
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) is a smart speaker with Alexa, featuring improved audio quality for clearer vocals and deeper bass. It has a compact, spherical design and offers various functions, including music playback, smart home control, weather updates, and voice assistance. The 5th generation also includes enhanced LED display options, better connectivity with other smart devices, and energy-saving features. (Value $50)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) is a smart speaker with Alexa, featuring improved audio quality for clearer vocals and deeper bass. It has a compact, spherical design and offers various functions, including music playback, smart home control, weather updates, and voice assistance. The 5th generation also includes enhanced LED display options, better connectivity with other smart devices, and energy-saving features. (Value $50)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Peace Gift Box #2
$5
Starting bid
A wonderful collection of tastiness! The Seasoned Salt that love built. Enjoy great tasting food with just a shake of Penzeys Seasoned Salt. Perfect for potatoes, chicken, steak, eggs, soups, salads, vegetables, burgers, fried onions, and even popcorn. Justice is wonderful on lighter foods like eggs, fish, and every vegetable. Plus, our most flavorful Vietnamese Cinnamon and versatile Granulated Garlic. To top it all off is a Kind Heart magnet.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar Seasoned Salt. 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic and Vietnamese Cinnamon. Plus a Kind Heart magnet. (Value $20)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
A wonderful collection of tastiness! The Seasoned Salt that love built. Enjoy great tasting food with just a shake of Penzeys Seasoned Salt. Perfect for potatoes, chicken, steak, eggs, soups, salads, vegetables, burgers, fried onions, and even popcorn. Justice is wonderful on lighter foods like eggs, fish, and every vegetable. Plus, our most flavorful Vietnamese Cinnamon and versatile Granulated Garlic. To top it all off is a Kind Heart magnet.
BOX CONTAINS: 1/4 cup jar Seasoned Salt. 1/4 cup jars of Granulated Garlic and Vietnamese Cinnamon. Plus a Kind Heart magnet. (Value $20)
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Mystery spices #4 ($15 value)
$5
Starting bid
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Penzeys Mystery spices #5 ($15 value)
$5
Starting bid
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Introducing Stonewall Billiards Mystery Spices! Enjoy high-quality Penzeys spices with a fun twist – the contents are a surprise! Each pack contains a premium selection of spices, perfect for adding a touch of mystery and excitement to your culinary adventures. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, our Mystery Spices are sure to delight and inspire.
Generously donated by: A SWB Member
Fat Pete's BBQ $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Fat Pete's BBQ in Cleveland Park is a popular barbecue joint known for its mouthwatering smoked meats and vibrant atmosphere. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., this eatery offers a diverse menu featuring classics like pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and an array of delicious sides. With a commitment to authentic barbecue flavors and quality ingredients, Fat Pete's BBQ has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors looking for a hearty and satisfying meal. Whether dining in or taking out, guests can enjoy a true taste of Southern hospitality and barbecue excellence.
Generously donated by: FAT PETES
Fat Pete's BBQ in Cleveland Park is a popular barbecue joint known for its mouthwatering smoked meats and vibrant atmosphere. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., this eatery offers a diverse menu featuring classics like pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and an array of delicious sides. With a commitment to authentic barbecue flavors and quality ingredients, Fat Pete's BBQ has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors looking for a hearty and satisfying meal. Whether dining in or taking out, guests can enjoy a true taste of Southern hospitality and barbecue excellence.
Generously donated by: FAT PETES
Spices Gift Card $75
$25
Starting bid
Spices Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar in Cleveland Park is a beloved dining spot known for its diverse and flavorful Asian cuisine. Located in Washington, D.C., Spices offers a wide-ranging menu that includes sushi, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes, all prepared with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. The restaurant's inviting ambiance and friendly service make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Whether you're in the mood for a sushi roll, a spicy curry, or a comforting noodle dish, Spices provides a delightful culinary experience that caters to various tastes and preferences.
Generously donated by: SPICES
Spices Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar in Cleveland Park is a beloved dining spot known for its diverse and flavorful Asian cuisine. Located in Washington, D.C., Spices offers a wide-ranging menu that includes sushi, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes, all prepared with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. The restaurant's inviting ambiance and friendly service make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Whether you're in the mood for a sushi roll, a spicy curry, or a comforting noodle dish, Spices provides a delightful culinary experience that caters to various tastes and preferences.
Generously donated by: SPICES
Call Your Mother $40 E-gift card
$5
Starting bid
Call Your Mother Deli is a vibrant neighborhood deli known for its delicious bagels, creative sandwiches, and welcoming atmosphere. With a modern twist on classic Jewish deli fare, they offer a menu filled with freshly made, high-quality ingredients that will make you feel right at home. Whether you're stopping by for a quick breakfast, a leisurely lunch, or a tasty snack, Call Your Mother Deli is the perfect spot to enjoy flavorful food and friendly service.
Generously donated by: Call Your Mother
Call Your Mother Deli is a vibrant neighborhood deli known for its delicious bagels, creative sandwiches, and welcoming atmosphere. With a modern twist on classic Jewish deli fare, they offer a menu filled with freshly made, high-quality ingredients that will make you feel right at home. Whether you're stopping by for a quick breakfast, a leisurely lunch, or a tasty snack, Call Your Mother Deli is the perfect spot to enjoy flavorful food and friendly service.
Generously donated by: Call Your Mother
FRAMEBRIDGE Gift Card for $250
$100
Starting bid
Framebridge is a premier custom framing company dedicated to making high-quality framing accessible and affordable for everyone. Established with a mission to simplify the framing process, Framebridge allows customers to easily mail in their physical artwork or upload digital photos through their user-friendly online platform. Once received, the company's skilled team crafts each frame with precision and care, using a variety of stylish and contemporary frame options to suit any decor.
Framebridge's process is designed to be convenient and hassle-free, with transparent pricing and exceptional customer service at every step. Customers can preview their framed pieces online before they are made, ensuring satisfaction with the final product. Additionally, Framebridge offers expert design advice to help clients choose the perfect frame for their art, photos, and memorabilia.
With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Framebridge has become a trusted name in custom framing, delivering beautifully framed pieces that preserve and enhance cherished memories.
Generously donated by: FRAMEBRIDGE
Framebridge is a premier custom framing company dedicated to making high-quality framing accessible and affordable for everyone. Established with a mission to simplify the framing process, Framebridge allows customers to easily mail in their physical artwork or upload digital photos through their user-friendly online platform. Once received, the company's skilled team crafts each frame with precision and care, using a variety of stylish and contemporary frame options to suit any decor.
Framebridge's process is designed to be convenient and hassle-free, with transparent pricing and exceptional customer service at every step. Customers can preview their framed pieces online before they are made, ensuring satisfaction with the final product. Additionally, Framebridge offers expert design advice to help clients choose the perfect frame for their art, photos, and memorabilia.
With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Framebridge has become a trusted name in custom framing, delivering beautifully framed pieces that preserve and enhance cherished memories.
Generously donated by: FRAMEBRIDGE
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