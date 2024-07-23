Stonewall Billiards Silent Auction - Doorways

Framebridge is a premier custom framing company dedicated to making high-quality framing accessible and affordable for everyone. Established with a mission to simplify the framing process, Framebridge allows customers to easily mail in their physical artwork or upload digital photos through their user-friendly online platform. Once received, the company's skilled team crafts each frame with precision and care, using a variety of stylish and contemporary frame options to suit any decor. Framebridge's process is designed to be convenient and hassle-free, with transparent pricing and exceptional customer service at every step. Customers can preview their framed pieces online before they are made, ensuring satisfaction with the final product. Additionally, Framebridge offers expert design advice to help clients choose the perfect frame for their art, photos, and memorabilia. With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Framebridge has become a trusted name in custom framing, delivering beautifully framed pieces that preserve and enhance cherished memories. Generously donated by: FRAMEBRIDGE

Framebridge is a premier custom framing company dedicated to making high-quality framing accessible and affordable for everyone. Established with a mission to simplify the framing process, Framebridge allows customers to easily mail in their physical artwork or upload digital photos through their user-friendly online platform. Once received, the company's skilled team crafts each frame with precision and care, using a variety of stylish and contemporary frame options to suit any decor. Framebridge's process is designed to be convenient and hassle-free, with transparent pricing and exceptional customer service at every step. Customers can preview their framed pieces online before they are made, ensuring satisfaction with the final product. Additionally, Framebridge offers expert design advice to help clients choose the perfect frame for their art, photos, and memorabilia. With a commitment to quality and attention to detail, Framebridge has become a trusted name in custom framing, delivering beautifully framed pieces that preserve and enhance cherished memories. Generously donated by: FRAMEBRIDGE

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