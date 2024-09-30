Project Green Inc

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Project Green Inc

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2024 Suwanee Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets

330 Town Center Ave

Suwanee, GA 30024

Suwanee Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets - Bundle of 25
$20
25 Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets. Samples range from 1 to 4 tickets. On average most individuals purchase 20 tickets per person so that they can sample from numerous vendors. Non-meat samples run 1-3 tickets / meat samples run 3-4 tickets. Please note that this is a fundraiser event and therefore all sample tickets are non refundable.
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