2024 Suwanee Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets

25 Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets. Samples range from 1 to 4 tickets. On average most individuals purchase 20 tickets per person so that they can sample from numerous vendors. Non-meat samples run 1-3 tickets / meat samples run 3-4 tickets. Please note that this is a fundraiser event and therefore all sample tickets are non refundable.

25 Taste of BBQ Sample Tickets. Samples range from 1 to 4 tickets. On average most individuals purchase 20 tickets per person so that they can sample from numerous vendors. Non-meat samples run 1-3 tickets / meat samples run 3-4 tickets. Please note that this is a fundraiser event and therefore all sample tickets are non refundable.

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