First Tabernacle Beth El - Benefit Concert

Come and join us for a night of music that MOVES, HEALS and SAVES! Enjoy the musical repertoire coming from the Jewel Acapella Singers, The Salem High School Gospel Choir, and Jewels of Inspiration (JOI). Also enjoy the magnificent moves of the Salem High School Liturgical Dancers.

This concert is presented in collaboration with Trinity United Methodist Church for the benefit of Trinity Table. Learn more:https://www.atlantatrinity.org/trinitytable and https://atlanta.cogasoc.org. Support our cause as we uplift those in need of food, shelter and clothing in the greater Atlanta area.











