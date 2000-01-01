Embark on a digital adventure with our Online Chance Auction! Explore a treasure trove of unique items, bidding from the comfort of your own home while supporting our noble cause and local businesses.





Here's how it works: Choose the number of tickets to distribute among the 15 prizes. On the next screen check the item or items you're interested in to increase your odds of winning. At the end of the auction, we'll draw tickets for each prize, and the name drawn wins! Good luck!





The Committee works diligently to build community and a sense of belonging. We aim to create a place where people can come together and share their stories, experiences, and ideas. Your contribution will help us continue to provide a fun enjoyable environment for our residents and learning of local businesses nearby.