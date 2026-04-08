National Association of Hispanic Nurses - NY Chapter

Hosted by

National Association of Hispanic Nurses - NY Chapter

About this event

43rd Annual Spring Fundraiser

1913 Bronxdale Ave

Bronx, NY 10462, USA

NAHN NY Student Member (Non-RN licensed)
$50
NAHN NY General Member
$100
Non-Member Guest
$120
Educational Sponsorship
$5,000

• Admission for 10 guests

• Sponsorship of one student attendance at the NAHN Annual Conference

• Event signage and podium recognition

• Recognition during the event program

• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 6 months


Student Sponsorship
$3,000

• Admission for 5 guests

• Two (2) one-year NAHN NY student memberships for selected students

• Event signage and podium recognition

• Recognition during the event program

• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 4 months


Community Sponsor
$1,500

• Admission for 2 guests

• One (1) one-year NAHN NY student membership  for selected students

• Event signage and podium recognition

• Recognition during the event program

• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 3 months


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