43rd Annual Spring Fundraiser

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About this event
• Admission for 10 guests
• Sponsorship of one student attendance at the NAHN Annual Conference
• Event signage and podium recognition
• Recognition during the event program
• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 6 months
• Admission for 5 guests
• Two (2) one-year NAHN NY student memberships for selected students
• Event signage and podium recognition
• Recognition during the event program
• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 4 months
• Admission for 2 guests
• One (1) one-year NAHN NY student membership for selected students
• Event signage and podium recognition
• Recognition during the event program
• Logo placement and acknowledgment on the NAHN NY website for 3 months
$
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