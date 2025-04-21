43rd Annual Woodstock Golf Tournament

(FULL - if you already confirmed with Teresa for tickets please contact her at 845-522-2415 to register) Includes 18 holes of golf (Captain & Crew format), cart, continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner (buffet w/ prime rib, fish, and vegetarian), and entry into prize contests. Tee times are available at 8:00 AM or 1:00 PM. Must register by 12 PM July 11 for this rate.
*SOLD OUT* Individual Golfer (PAY AT DOOR)
$150
(FULL - if you already confirmed with Teresa for tickets please contact her at 845-522-2415 to register) For those wanting to pay at the door. Includes 18 holes of golf (Captain & Crew format), cart, continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, (buffet w/ prime rib, fish, and vegetarian). Tee times are available at 8:00 AM or 1:00 PM (PM is CLOSED - if you already confirmed with Teresa for 1pm please contact her at 845-522-2415 to register). Must register by 12 PM July 11 for this rate. **Use promo code PAYATDOOR during checkout and bring payment to the event.**
Dinner Guest
$60
For non-golfers who want to join us for the evening celebration. Includes hors d’oeuvres, (buffet w/ prime rib, fish, and vegetarian), and dessert. Perfect for spouses, friends, and supporters.
Dinner Guest (PAY AT DOOR)
$65
For non-golfers who want to join us for the evening celebration. Includes hors d’oeuvres, (buffet w/ prime rib, fish, and vegetarian), and dessert. Perfect for spouses, friends, and supporters.**Use promo code PAYATDOOR during checkout and bring payment to the event.**
Sponsor: Titanium
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf and carts for 4 players, lunch, hors d’oeuvres, dinner for 4 guests, a tee sign, and recognition in the tournament booklet. Includes premium logo placement and verbal recognition during the awards dinner. Your business will also be featured on Mentor Me’s website and social media.
Sponsor: Platinum
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf and carts for 4 players, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a tee sign, and recognition in the booklet and at the dinner.
Sponsor: Gold
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf and carts for 4 players, and recognition in the booklet and on a tee sign.
Sponsor: Silver
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes golf and cart for 2 players, recognition in the tournament booklet, and as a tee sponsor. **Does not include dinner**
Sponsor: Tee
$125
Your business or name will be featured on a tee sign and listed in the tournament booklet. **Does not include golf or dinner**
Extra: Sponsor a Match
$1,200
Support one full year of life-changing mentorship for a youth in Ulster County. This sponsorship covers the cost of mentor screening, training, program support, and activity access. Includes recognition at the awards dinner and a personalized thank-you from the Mentor Me team. This sponsorship does not include golf and is ideal for those who want to make a direct impact. **Does not include golf or dinner**
Add a donation for Mentor Me of Ulster County
$
