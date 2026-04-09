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West Chester University Foundation

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43rd Annual Presidential Gala Auction

The President’s Jazz & Bourbon Salon item
The President’s Jazz & Bourbon Salon
$550

Starting bid

Package Value: $1500


Enjoy an unforgettable evening of warmth, music, and exceptional company with President Laurie Bernotsky and Mike Bray at historic Tanglewood on WCU’s campus. You and your guests (up to eight) will be welcomed for an intimate bourbon tasting featuring selections from their private collection, served in elegant and unique glasses. As you sip, the talented Wells School of Music Faculty Jazz Quartet will provide the perfect live soundtrack for a relaxed and sophisticated salon-style evening. A beautiful and delicious charcuterie board will accompany the tasting. At the end of the evening, you will leave with a bottle of high-end Stagg Jr Kentucky Straight Bourbon.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • Private tasting of five (5) Buffalo Trace bourbons (Weller Antique 107, Weller Aged 12 Years, Weller Special Reserve, Buffalo Trace Kosher, and Buffalo Trace) with President Laurie Bernotsky and Mike Bray at historic Tanglewood  
  • Live performance by Wells School of Music Faculty Jazz Quartet  
  • Eight (8) unique bourbon glasses and one (1) bottle of Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon to take home with you  

 This is a rare opportunity for personal time with University leadership in a setting that feels like a private concert meets a bourbon society gathering.  

  

Details & Restrictions:  

  • Date to be mutually agreed upon  
  • Must be 21+  
  • Guest count (max 8) to be coordinated in advance  
Turks Head Wines VIP Experience item
Turks Head Wines VIP Experience
$150

Starting bid

Package Value: $370


Step into an evening of refined flavor and elevated local luxury in the heart of West Chester.  

  

Your experience begins with “Wine 101: Sip with Confidence” at Turks Head Wines & Spirits — a California winery with a distinctive Pennsylvania tasting room. Their wines are sourced, produced, and bottled in Napa Valley, then brought to life in a warm, welcoming wine lounge designed to be both a haven for wine lovers and a hub for the West Chester community.  

  

During this engaging, expertly guided class, you’ll demystify the world of wine through approachable instruction and curated tastings. From the “5 S’s” of tasting to understanding varietals and flavor profiles, you’ll gain practical knowledge to confidently navigate any wine list or shop.  

  

To elevate the experience even further, you’ll enjoy two award-winning Gold Flight tastings — a curated selection showcasing Turks Head’s craftsmanship — along with two take-home bottles of your choice, each reflecting the care and quality poured into every vintage.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • Two (2) seats at "Wine 101: Sip with Confidence" class on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Turks Head Wines in West Chester (individual cheese plates included with the class)  
  • Two (2) award-winning Gold Flight wine tastings  
  • Two (2) take-home bottles of your choosing (should your selections exceed $100 in total value, you may pay the difference to upgrade your experience)  

 This thoughtfully curated package blends education, indulgence, and a true taste of local character — perfect for a memorable night out or a unique shared experience.  

  

Details & Restrictions:  

  • Date subject to mutual availability  
  • Must be 21+  
An Evening at Andiario: Dinner & Artful Keepsakes item
An Evening at Andiario: Dinner & Artful Keepsakes
$275

Starting bid

Package Value: $710


Savor one of West Chester’s most celebrated dining experiences at Andiario — where seasonal ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and warm hospitality come together for an unforgettable evening. After enjoying your meal, you’ll bring home your own set of soup bowls, salad bowls, and espresso cups inspired by the restaurant’s aesthetic — a lasting reminder of an extraordinary evening. Each piece reflects artist and WCU Professor Art Andrew Snyder’s commitment to craft, material, and place — a beautiful intersection of culinary and visual artistry.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • A gift certificate for two (2) to enjoy dinner at Andiario in  West Chester  
  • Four (4) soup bowls, four (4) salad bowls, and four (4) espresso cups, all handcrafted by WCU Professor of Art, Andrew Snyder, the artist behind Andiario's distinctive collection of earthenware used in the restaurant  

 This package celebrates the creativity, talent, and community that define West Chester.  

  

Details & Restrictions:   

  • Gift certificate is valid for dinner for two  
  • Reservations required  
  • Alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included  
  • Bowls and cups are handcrafted; natural variations in glaze and form are part of their character  
  • No cash value  
  • Subject to availability  
Touchdown Terrace Football Experience item
Touchdown Terrace Football Experience
$300

Starting bid

Package Value: $750


Step into the ultimate WCU football gameday experience with exclusive access to Touchdown Terrace at Farrell Stadium, WCU’s premium donor hospitality space located right in the end zone that offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere designed for connection and celebration. Enjoy elevated hospitality, catered game-day fare, spirited Ram pride, and a premier vantage point to gather with fellow supporters throughout the season.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • Two (2) tickets to all five (5) 2026 WCU home football games with special access to Touchdown Terrace, your on-the-field, front row seat to all the action — enjoy premium parking and food and beverages from the comfortable "terrace" at Farrell Stadium  
  • A pre-game performance by the INCOMPARABLE Golden Rams Marching Band  
  • One (1) $100 gift certificate to the WCU Campus Store to update your purple and gold gameday attire   
  • An honorary captain experience for one (1) WCU home football game with a pre-game sideline and going out for the coin toss.

 Whether you're a lifelong fan or looking for a new way to experience WCU Athletics, this package delivers five unforgettable Saturdays of football, community, and purple-and-gold pride.  

  

Details & Restrictions:  

  • Valid for the 2026 WCU home football season only (five games)  
  • Includes two game tickets and two Touchdown Terrace admissions per game  
  • Tickets and Touchdown Terrace access are non-transferable  
  • Additional Touchdown Terrace access may not be purchased  
  • Dates and game schedule subject to WCU Athletics calendar  
  • No cash value; not redeemable for alternate events  
Rammy VIP Party Crash Experience item
Rammy VIP Party Crash Experience
$300

Starting bid

Package Value: Priceless


Get ready to turn your next gathering into an unforgettable celebration with a surprise appearance from West Chester University’s most beloved personality — Rammy!  

  

Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, graduation celebration, family reunion, or neighborhood get-together, Rammy will bring the energy, excitement, and unmistakable Golden Ram spirit straight to your event. This exclusive 30-minute appearance is guaranteed to delight guests of all ages and create moments everyone will be talking about long after the party ends.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • One (1) 30-minute appearance by Rammy at a private party or event of your choice  
  • High-energy entertainment, photo opportunities, and interactive fun with guests  
  • Plenty of purple and gold spirit to elevate your celebration  

From dancing and posing for photos to surprising your guests with a burst of Ram pride, Rammy knows how to make an entrance — and leave a lasting impression.  

  

Perfect for Ram fans of all ages, this one-of-a-kind experience brings the heart of WCU right to your doorstep.  

  

Bring the spirit. Bring the fun. Bring Rammy to your next celebration!  

  

Details & Restrictions:

  • Event date and location subject to availability and must be scheduled in advance  
  • Appearance must take place within a mutually agreed-upon distance from campus  
  • Additional terms and conditions may apply  
Private, Chef-Led Culinary Experience for 12 item
Private, Chef-Led Culinary Experience for 12
$600

Starting bid

Package Value: $1,800


Indulge in an exclusive, chef-led culinary experience inside West Chester University’s state-of-the-art Food & Nutrition Lab — a private evening designed for connection, creativity, and exceptional hospitality.   


Hosted by the lead chef from Aramark, this intimate experience invites you and your guests to step behind the scenes of a professional teaching kitchen and learn the techniques, flavors, and artistry behind a thoughtfully curated menu. With personalized instruction and expert guidance, the evening unfolds as both a hands-on cooking experience and a refined culinary journey.   


Perfect for an elevated night out, milestone celebration, or distinctive gathering with friends, colleagues, or clients; this experience offers rare access to a professional culinary environment not typically open for private events.   


Guests will begin with a brief kitchen orientation before moving into guided preparation of multiple courses, learning professional techniques and insider tips directly from the chef. The evening culminates in a shared dining experience, where guests enjoy the dishes, they’ve prepared together in a warm, beautifully styled setting. 


This is not simply a cooking class — it is a private culinary event designed to be savored.   


Package Includes:

  • Private cooking and dining experience led by Aramark's Head Chef in the WCU Food & Nutrition Lab for up to twelve (12) guests
  • Personalized instruction and culinary technique guidance
  • Commercial kitchen orientation for exclusive facility access
  • Optional wine service (21+)

Details & Restrictions:   

  • Date to be mutually agreed upon.
  • Must be 21+ for the optional wine service.
  • Guest count not to exceed 12.
  • Menu, chef, and cuisine style coordinated in advance.
Timeless Elegance: Pearl & Diamond Drop Earrings item
Timeless Elegance: Pearl & Diamond Drop Earrings
$1,000

Starting bid

Package Value: $2,995


Elevate your jewelry collection with a stunning pair of 14K two-tone cultured pearl and diamond pavé drop earrings, generously donated by Kaplans Fine Jewelry in West Chester.  

  

These exquisite earrings feature 10mm fine cultured pearls — luminous, classic, and effortlessly sophisticated — beautifully complemented by 88 round diamonds totaling 1/3 carat in a delicate pavé setting. The two-tone gold design adds a modern touch to this timeless silhouette, making them the perfect accessory for both special occasions and everyday elegance.  

  

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this piece offers enduring beauty and refined craftsmanship that will never go out of style.  

  

Package Includes:  

  • One (1) pair of 14K two-tone cultured pearl and diamond pavé drop earrings with 10mm fine cultured pearls and 88 round diamonds totaling 1/3 carat from Kaplans Fine Jewelry in West Chester  
  • Jewelry cleaner to keep your new pair sparking  

A true statement of grace and sophistication — don’t miss your chance to make these yours.  

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