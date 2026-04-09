43rd Annual Presidential Gala Auction

Package Value: $370





Step into an evening of refined flavor and elevated local luxury in the heart of West Chester.

Your experience begins with “Wine 101: Sip with Confidence” at Turks Head Wines & Spirits — a California winery with a distinctive Pennsylvania tasting room. Their wines are sourced, produced, and bottled in Napa Valley, then brought to life in a warm, welcoming wine lounge designed to be both a haven for wine lovers and a hub for the West Chester community.

During this engaging, expertly guided class, you’ll demystify the world of wine through approachable instruction and curated tastings. From the “5 S’s” of tasting to understanding varietals and flavor profiles, you’ll gain practical knowledge to confidently navigate any wine list or shop.

To elevate the experience even further, you’ll enjoy two award-winning Gold Flight tastings — a curated selection showcasing Turks Head’s craftsmanship — along with two take-home bottles of your choice, each reflecting the care and quality poured into every vintage.

Package Includes:

Two (2) seats at "Wine 101: Sip with Confidence" class on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Turks Head Wines in West Chester (individual cheese plates included with the class)

Two (2) award-winning Gold Flight wine tastings

Two (2) take-home bottles of your choosing (should your selections exceed $100 in total value, you may pay the difference to upgrade your experience)

This thoughtfully curated package blends education, indulgence, and a true taste of local character — perfect for a memorable night out or a unique shared experience.

Details & Restrictions: