43rd Annual Presidential Gala Auction

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Starting bid
Package Value: $1500
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of warmth, music, and exceptional company with President Laurie Bernotsky and Mike Bray at historic Tanglewood on WCU’s campus. You and your guests (up to eight) will be welcomed for an intimate bourbon tasting featuring selections from their private collection, served in elegant and unique glasses. As you sip, the talented Wells School of Music Faculty Jazz Quartet will provide the perfect live soundtrack for a relaxed and sophisticated salon-style evening. A beautiful and delicious charcuterie board will accompany the tasting. At the end of the evening, you will leave with a bottle of high-end Stagg Jr Kentucky Straight Bourbon.
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This is a rare opportunity for personal time with University leadership in a setting that feels like a private concert meets a bourbon society gathering.
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Starting bid
Package Value: $370
Step into an evening of refined flavor and elevated local luxury in the heart of West Chester.
Your experience begins with “Wine 101: Sip with Confidence” at Turks Head Wines & Spirits — a California winery with a distinctive Pennsylvania tasting room. Their wines are sourced, produced, and bottled in Napa Valley, then brought to life in a warm, welcoming wine lounge designed to be both a haven for wine lovers and a hub for the West Chester community.
During this engaging, expertly guided class, you’ll demystify the world of wine through approachable instruction and curated tastings. From the “5 S’s” of tasting to understanding varietals and flavor profiles, you’ll gain practical knowledge to confidently navigate any wine list or shop.
To elevate the experience even further, you’ll enjoy two award-winning Gold Flight tastings — a curated selection showcasing Turks Head’s craftsmanship — along with two take-home bottles of your choice, each reflecting the care and quality poured into every vintage.
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This thoughtfully curated package blends education, indulgence, and a true taste of local character — perfect for a memorable night out or a unique shared experience.
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Starting bid
Package Value: $710
Savor one of West Chester’s most celebrated dining experiences at Andiario — where seasonal ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and warm hospitality come together for an unforgettable evening. After enjoying your meal, you’ll bring home your own set of soup bowls, salad bowls, and espresso cups inspired by the restaurant’s aesthetic — a lasting reminder of an extraordinary evening. Each piece reflects artist and WCU Professor Art Andrew Snyder’s commitment to craft, material, and place — a beautiful intersection of culinary and visual artistry.
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This package celebrates the creativity, talent, and community that define West Chester.
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Starting bid
Package Value: $750
Step into the ultimate WCU football gameday experience with exclusive access to Touchdown Terrace at Farrell Stadium, WCU’s premium donor hospitality space located right in the end zone that offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere designed for connection and celebration. Enjoy elevated hospitality, catered game-day fare, spirited Ram pride, and a premier vantage point to gather with fellow supporters throughout the season.
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Whether you're a lifelong fan or looking for a new way to experience WCU Athletics, this package delivers five unforgettable Saturdays of football, community, and purple-and-gold pride.
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Starting bid
Package Value: Priceless
Get ready to turn your next gathering into an unforgettable celebration with a surprise appearance from West Chester University’s most beloved personality — Rammy!
Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, graduation celebration, family reunion, or neighborhood get-together, Rammy will bring the energy, excitement, and unmistakable Golden Ram spirit straight to your event. This exclusive 30-minute appearance is guaranteed to delight guests of all ages and create moments everyone will be talking about long after the party ends.
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From dancing and posing for photos to surprising your guests with a burst of Ram pride, Rammy knows how to make an entrance — and leave a lasting impression.
Perfect for Ram fans of all ages, this one-of-a-kind experience brings the heart of WCU right to your doorstep.
Bring the spirit. Bring the fun. Bring Rammy to your next celebration!
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Starting bid
Package Value: $1,800
Indulge in an exclusive, chef-led culinary experience inside West Chester University’s state-of-the-art Food & Nutrition Lab — a private evening designed for connection, creativity, and exceptional hospitality.
Hosted by the lead chef from Aramark, this intimate experience invites you and your guests to step behind the scenes of a professional teaching kitchen and learn the techniques, flavors, and artistry behind a thoughtfully curated menu. With personalized instruction and expert guidance, the evening unfolds as both a hands-on cooking experience and a refined culinary journey.
Perfect for an elevated night out, milestone celebration, or distinctive gathering with friends, colleagues, or clients; this experience offers rare access to a professional culinary environment not typically open for private events.
Guests will begin with a brief kitchen orientation before moving into guided preparation of multiple courses, learning professional techniques and insider tips directly from the chef. The evening culminates in a shared dining experience, where guests enjoy the dishes, they’ve prepared together in a warm, beautifully styled setting.
This is not simply a cooking class — it is a private culinary event designed to be savored.
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Starting bid
Package Value: $2,995
Elevate your jewelry collection with a stunning pair of 14K two-tone cultured pearl and diamond pavé drop earrings, generously donated by Kaplans Fine Jewelry in West Chester.
These exquisite earrings feature 10mm fine cultured pearls — luminous, classic, and effortlessly sophisticated — beautifully complemented by 88 round diamonds totaling 1/3 carat in a delicate pavé setting. The two-tone gold design adds a modern touch to this timeless silhouette, making them the perfect accessory for both special occasions and everyday elegance.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this piece offers enduring beauty and refined craftsmanship that will never go out of style.
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A true statement of grace and sophistication — don’t miss your chance to make these yours.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!