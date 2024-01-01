Boo Bash Trunk or Treat Activity Ticket Pre-Sale

Our Boo Bash Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 21st from 3pm-6pm.





Entrance is free, but we will have fun activities and concessions where tickets will be taken. We strongly urge you to pre-purchase your tickets. Pre-sale price is $1/ticket. Cost will be $2/ticket day of the event. (Activities include: Concessions 1-3 tickets, Dunk Tank 3 tickets, Punch a Pumpkin 2 tickets, Monsters Play Room Maze 2 tickets, Jail 1 ticket per minute of jail time)





Please complete the order form and pick up your tickets at the ticket table using your teacher's name and your last name.