Northern Ohio Recovery Association's 20th Anniversary Gala

Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, each table accommodates 10 guests, ensuring a festive atmosphere. Once your table purchase is confirmed, we will forward an email with next steps for submitting your guest list and other details.

Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, each table accommodates 10 guests, ensuring a festive atmosphere. Once your table purchase is confirmed, we will forward an email with next steps for submitting your guest list and other details.

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