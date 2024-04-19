Northern Ohio Recovery Association's 20th Anniversary Gala

A cost-effective option to highlight your brand or a special message, ensuring visibility among our distinguished guests.
Dimensions: Landscape, 8.5x5.5
A cost-effective option to highlight your brand or a special message, ensuring visibility among our distinguished guests.
Dimensions: Landscape, 8.5x5.5
Ads - Full
$250
Shine a spotlight on your business or message with a prominent full-page ad. Perfect for sponsors and partners looking to make a lasting impression!
Dimensions: Portrait, 8.5x11
Shine a spotlight on your business or message with a prominent full-page ad. Perfect for sponsors and partners looking to make a lasting impression!
Dimensions: Portrait, 8.5x11
Table Sponsorship
$1,500
Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, each table accommodates 10 guests, ensuring a festive atmosphere. Once your table purchase is confirmed, we will forward an email with next steps for submitting your guest list and other details.
Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, each table accommodates 10 guests, ensuring a festive atmosphere. Once your table purchase is confirmed, we will forward an email with next steps for submitting your guest list and other details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!