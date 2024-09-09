Redwoods Wonder Forge

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Redwoods Wonder Forge

About this event

Sponsorship for Redwoods Wonder Forge

$500.00+ Sponsor item
$500.00+ Sponsor
$500
At this level you or your business gets: 1. A blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month!
$1500.00+ Sponsor item
$1500.00+ Sponsor
$1,500
At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous level: 1. A blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, PLUS 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year!
$5000.00+ Sponsor item
$5000.00+ Sponsor
$5,000
At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous levels: 1. A blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page, 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year, PLUS 5. Full Brand Logo placement on our Brand Appreciation Wall, 6. Brand Logo placement on competition and event materials (ie. Team shirts, Event Swag, display Wall) for 2 years!
$10000.00+ Sponsor item
$10000.00+ Sponsor
$10,000
At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous levels: 1. A blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page, 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year, 5. Full Brand Logo placement on our Brand Appreciation Wall, 6. Brand Logo placement on competition and event materials (ie. Team shirts, Event Swag, display Wall) for 2 years, PLUS 7. Opportunity to speak at up to 3 Fundraising events and to FIRST Teams and Families, 8. Special Robot swag, Brand on competition robot, special mentions at all events for 3 years!
$15,000.00+ Sponsor item
$15,000.00+ Sponsor
$15,000
At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous levels: 1. Blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page, 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year, 5. Full Brand Logo placement on our Brand Appreciation Wall, 6. Brand Logo placement on competition and event materials (ie. Team shirts, Event Swag, display Wall) for 2 years, 7. Opportunity to speak at up to 3 Fundraising events and to FIRST Teams and Families, 8. Special Robot swag, Brand on competition robot, special mentions at all events for 3 years, 9. Personalized FIRST Tech Challenge Team Demonstration For your business either at your place or ours! (Post COMPETITION Season)

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