Sponsorship for Redwoods Wonder Forge

At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous levels: 1. Blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page, 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year, 5. Full Brand Logo placement on our Brand Appreciation Wall, 6. Brand Logo placement on competition and event materials (ie. Team shirts, Event Swag, display Wall) for 2 years, 7. Opportunity to speak at up to 3 Fundraising events and to FIRST Teams and Families, 8. Special Robot swag, Brand on competition robot, special mentions at all events for 3 years, 9. Personalized FIRST Tech Challenge Team Demonstration For your business either at your place or ours! (Post COMPETITION Season)

At this level you or your business gets all of the perks of the previous levels: 1. Blog post thanking you and linking to your business, 2. Weekly Social Media Appreciation Posts for 1 Month, 3. Brand Name and Link on our website’s Appreciation Page, 4. Brand Name mention on all marketing materials and posts for 1 year, 5. Full Brand Logo placement on our Brand Appreciation Wall, 6. Brand Logo placement on competition and event materials (ie. Team shirts, Event Swag, display Wall) for 2 years, 7. Opportunity to speak at up to 3 Fundraising events and to FIRST Teams and Families, 8. Special Robot swag, Brand on competition robot, special mentions at all events for 3 years, 9. Personalized FIRST Tech Challenge Team Demonstration For your business either at your place or ours! (Post COMPETITION Season)

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