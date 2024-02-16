The Nava Center

Hosted by

The Nava Center

About this event

Rooted

Tier 4 Movemenet Builder item
Tier 4 Movemenet Builder
$200
Please choose this option if you fall into Tier 4 Movement Builder
Tier 3 Sustainer item
Tier 3 Sustainer
$150
Please choose this option if you fall into Tier 3 Sustainer
Tier 2 Equity item
Tier 2 Equity
$100
Please choose this option if you fall into Tier 2 Equity
Tier 1 Pay what you can item
Tier 1 Pay what you can
$1
Please use the extra donation slot to choose the amount you feel comfortable paying for all four sessions.
Mission Supporter item
Mission Supporter
$250
Please choose this option, or use the additional donation area, if you want to support our mission to provide access to affordable therapy for trauma survivors and promote antiracism through engagement.
Add a donation for The Nava Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!