Informational Booth for Sheltered Pathway World Homeless Day Outreach Expo.

This booth is exclusively reserved for service providers and government agencies, underscoring the significance of your participation. Just so you know, you must bring your own tents, chairs, tables, and generators if necessary. So that you know, we are not your typical resource fair. You must bring actual items (not just pamphlets to hand out) such as toiletries, blankets, and hygiene items to the unhoused and low-income participants. We encourage you to bring your laptops to start the intake process for your program. we want actual services to take place that day.

This booth is exclusively reserved for service providers and government agencies, underscoring the significance of your participation. Just so you know, you must bring your own tents, chairs, tables, and generators if necessary. So that you know, we are not your typical resource fair. You must bring actual items (not just pamphlets to hand out) such as toiletries, blankets, and hygiene items to the unhoused and low-income participants. We encourage you to bring your laptops to start the intake process for your program. we want actual services to take place that day.

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