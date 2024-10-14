Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation - Comedy Show / Dinner

Ticket price includes dinner and a comedy show. 50/50 will be sold at event and heads or tails $10.00 if you want to play during dinner There will be an open cash bar this event is 21 and older - please have your ID with you.

Ticket price includes dinner and a comedy show. 50/50 will be sold at event and heads or tails $10.00 if you want to play during dinner There will be an open cash bar this event is 21 and older - please have your ID with you.

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