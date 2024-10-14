Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation - Comedy Show / Dinner

Ticket price includes dinner and a comedy show.
50/50 will be sold at event
and heads or tails $10.00 if you want to play during dinner
There will be an open cash bar
this event is 21 and older - please have your ID with you.
Ticket price includes dinner and a comedy show.
50/50 will be sold at event
and heads or tails $10.00 if you want to play during dinner
There will be an open cash bar
this event is 21 and older - please have your ID with you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!