Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation

$

Sales closed

Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation - Comedy Show / Dinner

845 E 1st Ave

Brackenridge, PA 15014

General admission
$50
Ticket price includes dinner and a comedy show. 50/50 will be sold at event and heads or tails $10.00 if you want to play during dinner There will be an open cash bar this event is 21 and older - please have your ID with you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!