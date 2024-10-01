Future On Our Feet Sponsor

We are excited to announce that we are actively creating raffle baskets for the upcoming IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk at Delaware Park on November 2nd, and we would love to have your business or organization represented! During the event, guests will purchase raffle tickets to "bid" on the baskets they want, making this a fantastic opportunity for visibility. We are seeking donations of gift cards, complimentary memberships, sports memorabilia, tech items, store materials, giveaways, and any other valuable items that showcase your business. Your generous contribution will not only enhance our raffle but also support FIOH-USA, with every dollar raised going toward life-giving projects in Kenya and Zambia. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference!

We are excited to announce that we are actively creating raffle baskets for the upcoming IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk at Delaware Park on November 2nd, and we would love to have your business or organization represented! During the event, guests will purchase raffle tickets to "bid" on the baskets they want, making this a fantastic opportunity for visibility. We are seeking donations of gift cards, complimentary memberships, sports memorabilia, tech items, store materials, giveaways, and any other valuable items that showcase your business. Your generous contribution will not only enhance our raffle but also support FIOH-USA, with every dollar raised going toward life-giving projects in Kenya and Zambia. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference!

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