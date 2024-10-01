Future On Our Feet Sponsor

We are excited to announce that we are actively creating raffle baskets for the upcoming IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk at Delaware Park on November 2nd, and we would love to have your business or organization represented! During the event, guests will purchase raffle tickets to "bid" on the baskets they want, making this a fantastic opportunity for visibility. We are seeking donations of gift cards, complimentary memberships, sports memorabilia, tech items, store materials, giveaways, and any other valuable items that showcase your business. Your generous contribution will not only enhance our raffle but also support FIOH-USA, with every dollar raised going toward life-giving projects in Kenya and Zambia. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference!
We are excited to announce that we are actively creating raffle baskets for the upcoming IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk at Delaware Park on November 2nd, and we would love to have your business or organization represented! During the event, guests will purchase raffle tickets to "bid" on the baskets they want, making this a fantastic opportunity for visibility. We are seeking donations of gift cards, complimentary memberships, sports memorabilia, tech items, store materials, giveaways, and any other valuable items that showcase your business. Your generous contribution will not only enhance our raffle but also support FIOH-USA, with every dollar raised going toward life-giving projects in Kenya and Zambia. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference!
Water Sponsor
Free
We would greatly appreciate your support in keeping our participants hydrated throughout the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking donations of water for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a water donation. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of water you would like to donate and how many units you’re willing to contribute. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone stays refreshed and energized for a fantastic day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
We would greatly appreciate your support in keeping our participants hydrated throughout the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking donations of water for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a water donation. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of water you would like to donate and how many units you’re willing to contribute. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone stays refreshed and energized for a fantastic day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
Food Truck Sponsor
$40
We would greatly appreciate your support in providing delicious food options for our participants during the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking food truck donations for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a donation of a food truck. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of food you would like to contribute and how many servings you’re willing to provide. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone has a chance to refuel and enjoy a tasty meal after an active day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
We would greatly appreciate your support in providing delicious food options for our participants during the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking food truck donations for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a donation of a food truck. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of food you would like to contribute and how many servings you’re willing to provide. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone has a chance to refuel and enjoy a tasty meal after an active day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
Snack Sponsor
Free
We would greatly appreciate your support in providing delicious snacks for our participants during the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking snack donations for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a snack donation. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of snacks you would like to contribute and how many servings you’re willing to provide. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone has a chance to refuel and enjoy tasty treats after an active day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
We would greatly appreciate your support in providing delicious snacks for our participants during the IMC Masterclass 5K Run/Walk on November 2nd! We are seeking snack donations for the event, and each ticket purchased will represent a snack donation. In our questionnaire, please let us know what type of snacks you would like to contribute and how many servings you’re willing to provide. Your generosity will help ensure that everyone has a chance to refuel and enjoy tasty treats after an active day of fun and fitness! Thank you for helping us make this event a success!
Monitary
Free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!