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ETF 25' Launch Fundraiser Silent Auction

Experimental Sound Studio Recording Package item
Experimental Sound Studio Recording Package
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy two hours of time at Experimental Sound Studio! This voucher can be used for recording, mixing, or mastering time with the amazing team at ESS. You will also look super cool with your new ESS tote bag and enjoy CDs and tapes from the ESS archives!
Cedille Records Bundle item
Cedille Records Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a selection of contemporary music recently released by Cedille Records!
CSO MusicNOW Tickets item
CSO MusicNOW Tickets
$60

Starting bid

This certificate entitles you to a pair of complimentary to both of the following SCP – Music:NOW performances! Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR): Voices of Migration & Innovation Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:00 PM Jimmy López Bellido: Inner Dialogues Sunday, March 23, 2025 3:00 PM
Third Coast Percussion Bundle item
Third Coast Percussion Bundle
$30

Starting bid

CommonMind Marketing and SEO Consultation item
CommonMind Marketing and SEO Consultation
$120

Starting bid

From your website to social media or email marketing and outreach to potential clients, get a strategic approach to your marketing in your one-hour consultation with Kristen McCabe of CommonMind Digital Marketing agency. With Kristen's experience in the tech, retail, and finance industries, and having earned more than a million organic website views while influencing millions in revenue, Kristen's ability to combine both the data-driven and creative sides of effective marketing will help you focus your time and marketing tactics on the activities most likely to drive results. https://www.commonmind.com
Paintings by Lewis Achenbach item
Paintings by Lewis Achenbach
$250

Starting bid

"Perhaps you've seen him at the Green Mill or Constellation, seated close to the action, focusing intently on the musicians, glancing down at his sketchpad then looking back up at the stage. Chicago artist Lewis Achenbach is busily at work, attempting the impossible: to capture a most elusive music — jazz — in visual form. Much of his work zeroes in on the jazz avant-garde, musicians experimenting boldly in work that avoids traditional concepts of melody, backbeat, harmony and structure. Adventurous audiences flock to this idiom in Chicago, a nexus for jazz experimentation since the dawn of the 20th century. In gravitating to music by Threadgill, Roscoe Mitchell, Ken Vandermark and other iconoclasts, Achenbach is celebrating a core identity of Chicago jazz."
Pair of U Chicago Presents Tickets item
Pair of U Chicago Presents Tickets
$40

Starting bid

This voucher is redeemable for: Two tickets to one UChicago Presents concert between October 2024 – May 2025 (see the full season at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu).
Four WhiteSox Tickets item
Four WhiteSox Tickets
$40

Starting bid

This voucher is good 4 Lower Level Tickets fora home game through April/May 2025!

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