444 SPRING CLEAN OUT/ PURGE and SCRUB !!

**🎟️ Ticket Pricing & Rules** * Each ticket = **1 chance to win** * The more tickets you buy, the better your odds **Pricing:** * First 10 tickets: **$2.00 each** * Tickets 11–20: **$1.50 each** **Limits:** * You can purchase **1–20 tickets total** (to keep things fair) --- **🎉 How It Works** * A winning ticket is drawn each round * Once a ticket wins, it is **removed from the drawing** * All non-winning tickets stay in for **one additional round**, giving you another chance to win --- **💡 Bonus Guarantee** * If you purchase **10 tickets** and don’t win in either round: 👉 Your tickets convert into **1 hour of free services** --- We believe in giving **second (and even third) chances**—your investment shouldn’t go to waste. **Thanks for your continued support!**