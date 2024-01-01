MKAC Summer Concert Series: Sun Kings

Join us on August 7th for the Mount Kisco Arts Council Summer Concert Series and step back into a magical era of music history with "SUN KINGS – A BEATLES TRIBUTE." Sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the timeless melodies created by one of the most influential bands of our time. Experience a journey through their repertoire, including many of their No. 1 hits and some hidden gems, all performed with meticulous attention to detail. From tight harmonies to intricate guitar work and a solid backbeat, SUN KINGS faithfully recreates the signature sound of The Beatles. Don't miss this opportunity to relive the magic!





Visit www.sunkingsabeatlestribute.com for more information.