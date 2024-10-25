Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts Gift Shop

Join us in our giveaway! By donating a Love Wins t-shirt, you'll have the opportunity to provide a gift to two students in a raffle after each Dance Fitness class until the end of the year. It's a simple way to make a big difference in supporting our community and spreading the positivity!

Join us in our giveaway! By donating a Love Wins t-shirt, you'll have the opportunity to provide a gift to two students in a raffle after each Dance Fitness class until the end of the year. It's a simple way to make a big difference in supporting our community and spreading the positivity!

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