Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts

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Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts

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Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts Gift Shop

Love Wins T-shirt or Tank item
Love Wins T-shirt or Tank
$25
These stylish and comfortable t-shirts and tank tops are the perfect way to show your support and help our mission! Please specify style and size (small, medium, large, extra large) with order.
Love Wins T-shirt Giveaway item
Love Wins T-shirt Giveaway
$25
Join us in our giveaway! By donating a Love Wins t-shirt, you'll have the opportunity to provide a gift to two students in a raffle after each Dance Fitness class until the end of the year. It's a simple way to make a big difference in supporting our community and spreading the positivity!
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (single purchase) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (single purchase) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (single purchase) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (single purchase)
$20
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (3 count) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (3 count) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (3 count) item
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (3 count)
$50
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
Winter Fantasy Dance Party item
Winter Fantasy Dance Party
$5
Advance tickets for admission to our first big event to celebrate Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts.
Add a donation for Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!