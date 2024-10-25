Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts Gift Shop

These stylish and comfortable t-shirts and tank tops are the perfect way to show your support and help our mission!
Please specify style and size (small, medium, large, extra large) with order.
These stylish and comfortable t-shirts and tank tops are the perfect way to show your support and help our mission!
Please specify style and size (small, medium, large, extra large) with order.
Love Wins T-shirt Giveaway
$25
Join us in our giveaway! By donating a Love Wins t-shirt, you'll have the opportunity to provide a gift to two students in a raffle after each Dance Fitness class until the end of the year. It's a simple way to make a big difference in supporting our community and spreading the positivity!
Join us in our giveaway! By donating a Love Wins t-shirt, you'll have the opportunity to provide a gift to two students in a raffle after each Dance Fitness class until the end of the year. It's a simple way to make a big difference in supporting our community and spreading the positivity!
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (single purchase)
$20
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
Crafters Special - Fabric Roses (3 count)
$50
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
These unique fabric roses delicately made by hand make an exquisite centerpiece or home accent.
Winter Fantasy Dance Party
$5
Advance tickets for admission to our first big event to celebrate Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts.
Advance tickets for admission to our first big event to celebrate Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts.
Add a donation for Love Wins Center for Inclusive Arts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!