Adopt a family this month. With your donation, the family will receive a shopping cart full of groceries and fresh produce. For just $60 you can sponsor a family for one month and provide HOPE by meeting their immediate needs.
Adopt a family this month. With your donation, the family will receive a shopping cart full of groceries and fresh produce. For just $60 you can sponsor a family for one month and provide HOPE by meeting their immediate needs.
Adopt 1 Family for a Full Year
$720
Adopt ONE family for ONE full year! Your donation will provide a shopping cart full of groceries and fresh produce every month for an entire year. This support will help the family focus on covering other needs, bringing them HOPE to work toward regaining stability.
Adopt ONE family for ONE full year! Your donation will provide a shopping cart full of groceries and fresh produce every month for an entire year. This support will help the family focus on covering other needs, bringing them HOPE to work toward regaining stability.
Become our Impact Ambassador!
$50
This is another impactful way to help by supporting our operations with a monthly donation of $50 or a one-time donation of $600. Help us sustain our mission and make a lasting difference!
This is another impactful way to help by supporting our operations with a monthly donation of $50 or a one-time donation of $600. Help us sustain our mission and make a lasting difference!
Support Families in Need: Open Donation
$25
Your generous donation helps A Place in Time Christian Ministries continue its vital mission of combating food insecurity and providing essential support to families in need throughout Broward County. Every contribution enables us to serve more individuals, ensuring they receive not only food but also HOPE and encouragement during challenging times.
Join us in being a blessing to those in need. Your gift—of any amount—makes a powerful impact. Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference!
Your generous donation helps A Place in Time Christian Ministries continue its vital mission of combating food insecurity and providing essential support to families in need throughout Broward County. Every contribution enables us to serve more individuals, ensuring they receive not only food but also HOPE and encouragement during challenging times.
Join us in being a blessing to those in need. Your gift—of any amount—makes a powerful impact. Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference!
Add a donation for A Place in Time Christian Ministries
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!