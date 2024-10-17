Hosted by

National Association of Voice Actors

About this event

National Association of Voice Actors's Silent Auction

2 Tickets to Wicked: Pantages Theater--Item#2024-1
$300

Starting bid

Want to Be Pop-u-LAR and Changed for Good? Then grab these tickets to see Wicked at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on Saturday, January 11 at 8pm! Tickets are Orchestra Level Row P. Aisle Seats 112 and 113. They are AMAZING SEATS! Since the release of the film, tickets to Wicked have been selling like hotcakes! Lucky for you, NAVA VP Carin Gilfry bought these back in July with YOU in mind, so now you don't have to go on StubHub to get them... you're welcome! ;) Redemption Instructions: Email: [email protected] to redeem your tickets. Tickets will be transferred via Ticketmaster Mobile.
test 2
$20

Starting bid

test 3
$500

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!