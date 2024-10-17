National Association of Voice Actors's Silent Auction

Want to Be Pop-u-LAR and Changed for Good?
Then grab these tickets to see Wicked at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on Saturday, January 11 at 8pm!
Tickets are Orchestra Level Row P. Aisle Seats 112 and 113. They are AMAZING SEATS!
Since the release of the film, tickets to Wicked have been selling like hotcakes! Lucky for you, NAVA VP Carin Gilfry bought these back in July with YOU in mind, so now you don't have to go on StubHub to get them... you're welcome! ;)
Redemption Instructions:
Email: [email protected]
to redeem your tickets. Tickets will be transferred via Ticketmaster Mobile.
Want to Be Pop-u-LAR and Changed for Good?
Then grab these tickets to see Wicked at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on Saturday, January 11 at 8pm!
Tickets are Orchestra Level Row P. Aisle Seats 112 and 113. They are AMAZING SEATS!
Since the release of the film, tickets to Wicked have been selling like hotcakes! Lucky for you, NAVA VP Carin Gilfry bought these back in July with YOU in mind, so now you don't have to go on StubHub to get them... you're welcome! ;)
Redemption Instructions:
Email: [email protected]
to redeem your tickets. Tickets will be transferred via Ticketmaster Mobile.