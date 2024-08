We are a fundraising class at the University of New Mexico working with the nonprofit organization Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts. Keshet is a creative community that allows for everyone and anyone to flourish in the art of dance. They offer dance lessons, performances, and many other great events. We have set up a raffle to raise money for Keshet. Enter to win a $75 gift card to M'tucci's. All of the money raised will go straight to Keshet to further support their efforts.