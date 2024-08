Oakland First Fridays is thrilled to announce a special raffle, giving you the chance to win a pair of two tickets to see the Oakland Ballers in action. These tickets are valid for any game of your choice during the 2024 season, providing a fantastic opportunity to experience top-tier baseball and support a local team. Don't miss out on this exciting event—get your raffle tickets today!!

**4 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED

SALES END AUGUST 30, 2024