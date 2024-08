Amabile, under the direction of Sylvia Cauter, invites you to our Spring 2024 concert, "All of Us"





The performance will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 13th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1310 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island. Like last year, we'll be performing with the Sakai Intermediate School Choir, under the direction of Katie Gibbs.





Please join us!