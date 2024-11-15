2024 BALL FUNDRAISING VOLUNTEERS ONLY: 4th LAR Bn 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

This is a UNIQUE link for the complimentary 2024 Ball tickets you have earned - do not share this link with anyone else, and do not submit for more than the number of tickets you were authorized.
READ ALL INFORMATION BEFORE PROCEEDING
NOTE: When entering Buyer Information, you do not need to click "Participate as an organization."
NOTE: You will have the default option to donate money to the Zeffy fundraising platform. In the Summary Order section, ensure it says "0.00" if you do NOT wish to contribute to Zeffy. Unintentional donations will not be refunded.
This link will CLOSE at 0000 on 1 November 2024. fundraising Tickets are non-refundable.
**This is for the Ball tickets ONLY - parking is not included. ** Childcare will not be available. Room is not included.
See below for Ball detail info (Disregard the pricing information):
Who:
- Participants: Iron Horse Marines, Sailors, and guests.
- Guest of Honor: Sergeant Major Christopher J. Adams, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, 4th Marine Division.
What:
- Event: Celebration of the 249th Marine Corps Birthday.
When:
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024.
- Schedule:
- Cocktails: 1700-1900
- Ceremony: 1900-2000
- Dinner and Dance: 2000-2300
Where:
- Venue: Hyatt Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, CA.
- Address: 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.
- Reservation Phone Number: (714) 698-1234.
Ticket Information:
- Availability: Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum attendance is set at 700 people. Last year, approximately 800 attendees were present, so act fast!
- Includes: Tickets cover meal, ball gift, entertainment, and venue costs.
- Sales Start: Friday, July 26, 2024, with each ticket priced at $100 per person. The price will increase monthly and as we approach the final days leading up to the ticket sale closure.
- Pricing Schedule:
- July 26 to August 15: $100 per person.
- August 16 to September 15: $110 per person.
- September 16 to October 15: $120 per person.
- October 16 to October 31: $130 per person.
- November 1 (Last day to purchase): $150 per person.
- Refund Policy: Tickets are non-refundable. Sales will close at 0000 on Friday, November 1, 2024.
Parking:
- Valet Parking: Available for attendees at a cost.
- Additional Parking: Various paid structure parking and parking areas are available near the Hyatt Hotel.
Dress Code:
- Required Attire: Evening/Formal attire.
Marines
- Male: Dress Blue Alpha.
- Female: Dress Blue Alpha (Option to wear trousers or skirts; skirts not allowed if tattoos are visible below the skirt line).
Other Military Services
- Male: Service-specific equivalent of Dress Blues.
- Female: Service-specific formal uniform.
Civilians
- Men: Black tuxedo or dark suit with tie.
- Women: Formal evening gown or elegant cocktail dress.
Hotel Reservations:
- Discounted Rates: Available from July 26 until sold out.
- Reserved Rooms: 20 rooms are available at $299 per night, significantly discounted from the usual rate of $500+ per night.
- Reservation Link: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/HUNRH/G-C113 .
- Responsibility: Individuals manage their room purchase and any related room reservation matters.
Some affordable Nearby Hotels
- Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa
- Address: 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Average Rate: Approximately $530 per night
- The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
- Address: 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Starting Rate: About $400 per night
- Pasea Hotel and Spa
- Address: 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Typical Rate: Around $450 per night
- Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
- Address: 500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Rates Start From: Approximately $350 per night.
- Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach
- Address: 4545 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660
- More Affordable Options Starting at: About $189 per night.
Additional Information:
- Childcare: Not available.
- Transaction Tip: Please read all information before purchasing tickets to ensure a smooth transaction. Use DIRECT DEPOSIT (ACH) from your bank account, when possible, to keep processing costs down.
- Donation Option: You will have the default option to donate to the Zeffy fundraising platform during ticket purchase. Select "Other" in the Summary Order section if you do NOT wish to contribute. Unintentional donations will not be refunded.
Questions or Assistance:
- Chain of Command: If you have any questions or need further assistance, please communicate via the chain of command to ensure guidance is effectively disseminated.
- Contact: For direct inquiries, contact the ball committee representative, 1stSgt Trokon S. Borbor, Committee Chairperson, at 808-838-9018.