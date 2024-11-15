2024 BALL FUNDRAISING VOLUNTEERS ONLY: 4th LAR Bn 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

This is a UNIQUE link for the complimentary 2024 Ball tickets you have earned - do not share this link with anyone else, and do not submit for more than the number of tickets you were authorized.

Who:

Iron Horse Marines, Sailors, and guests. Guest of Honor: Sergeant Major Christopher J. Adams, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, 4th Marine Division.

What:

Event: Celebration of the 249th Marine Corps Birthday.

When:

Friday, November 15, 2024. Schedule: Cocktails: 1700-1900 Ceremony: 1900-2000 Dinner and Dance: 2000-2300



Where:

Hyatt Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, CA. Address: 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.

21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648. Reservation Phone Number: (714) 698-1234.

Ticket Information:

Availability: Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum attendance is set at 700 people. Last year, approximately 800 attendees were present, so act fast!

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum attendance is set at 700 people. Last year, approximately 800 attendees were present, so act fast! Includes: Tickets cover meal, ball gift, entertainment, and venue costs.

Friday, July 26, 2024, with each ticket priced at $100 per person. The price will increase monthly and as we approach the final days leading up to the ticket sale closure. Pricing Schedule: July 26 to August 15: $100 per person. August 16 to September 15: $110 per person. September 16 to October 15: $120 per person. October 16 to October 31: $130 per person. November 1 (Last day to purchase): $150 per person.

Refund Policy: Tickets are non-refundable. Sales will close at 0000 on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Parking:

Available for attendees at a cost. Additional Parking: Various paid structure parking and parking areas are available near the Hyatt Hotel.

Dress Code:

Required Attire: Evening/Formal attire.

Marines

: Dress Blue Alpha. Female: Dress Blue Alpha ( Option to wear trousers or skirts; skirts not allowed if tattoos are visible below the skirt line ).

Other Military Services

: Service-specific equivalent of Dress Blues. Female: Service-specific formal uniform.

Civilians

: Black tuxedo or dark suit with tie. Women: Formal evening gown or elegant cocktail dress.

Hotel Reservations:

Available from July 26 until sold out. Reserved Rooms: 20 rooms are available at $299 per night, significantly discounted from the usual rate of $500+ per night.

20 rooms are available at $299 per night, significantly discounted from the usual rate of $500+ per night. Reservation Link: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/HUNRH/G-C113 .

. Responsibility: Individuals manage their room purchase and any related room reservation matters.

Some affordable Nearby Hotels

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa Address: 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Average Rate: Approximately $530 per night

The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel Address: 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Starting Rate: About $400 per night

Pasea Hotel and Spa Address: 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Typical Rate: Around $450 per night

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort Address: 500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Rates Start From: Approximately $350 per night.

Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach Address: 4545 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 More Affordable Options Starting at: About $189 per night.



Additional Information:

Please read all information before purchasing tickets to ensure a smooth transaction. Use DIRECT DEPOSIT (ACH) from your bank account, when possible, to keep processing costs down. Donation Option: You will have the default option to donate to the Zeffy fundraising platform during ticket purchase. Select "Other" in the Summary Order section if you do NOT wish to contribute. Unintentional donations will not be refunded.

Questions or Assistance: