Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

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Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

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Norwood Parents Music Association Inc's shop

Flip'N Go Seat Cushion item
Flip'N Go Seat Cushion item
Flip'N Go Seat Cushion
$35

Stay comfortable on stadium bleachers with the lightweight Flip’N Go Seat Cushion, designed with built-in back support for better seating. It features a convenient carrying handle and a side pocket perfect for holding your event program. Printed with “We Support Music Bands,” it’s a practical way to show your support at every event.

Therm-A-Seat Foam Sport Cushion (Blue) item
Therm-A-Seat Foam Sport Cushion (Blue) item
Therm-A-Seat Foam Sport Cushion (Blue)
$15

Stay comfortable during marching band shows and stadium games with this durable foam cushion. Sized at 13" x 14" and ¾" thick, it provides great support on metal bleachers. Lightweight and water-resistant with a built-in handle for easy carrying. Perfect for every outdoor event!

Hat item
Hat item
Hat item
Hat
$15
Gray Scarf with Treble Clef item
Gray Scarf with Treble Clef
$20
Fleece Vest Zip Up Soft Navy item
Fleece Vest Zip Up Soft Navy item
Fleece Vest Zip Up Soft Navy
$35
Windbreaker Blue item
Windbreaker Blue item
Windbreaker Blue item
Windbreaker Blue
$30
Hoodie Navy We support Music Programs item
Hoodie Navy We support Music Programs item
Hoodie Navy We support Music Programs
$40
Hoodie Gray - Norwood Music item
Hoodie Gray - Norwood Music item
Hoodie Gray - Norwood Music
$40
T-Shirt Royal Blue - We Support Music Programs item
T-Shirt Royal Blue - We Support Music Programs item
T-Shirt Royal Blue - We Support Music Programs
$20
T-Shirt Gray - I Support Norwood Music item
T-Shirt Gray - I Support Norwood Music item
T-Shirt Gray - I Support Norwood Music item
T-Shirt Gray - I Support Norwood Music
$20
T-Shirt Navy - Norwood Music item
T-Shirt Navy - Norwood Music item
T-Shirt Navy - Norwood Music
$20
PJ's Pants - We Support Music Programs item
PJ's Pants - We Support Music Programs item
PJ's Pants - We Support Music Programs item
PJ's Pants - We Support Music Programs
$38
PJ's Pants - I support Norwood Music item
PJ's Pants - I support Norwood Music item
PJ's Pants - I support Norwood Music item
PJ's Pants - I support Norwood Music
$38
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