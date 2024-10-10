Norwood Parents Music Association Inc's shop

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Stay comfortable on stadium bleachers with the lightweight Flip’N Go Seat Cushion, designed with built-in back support for better seating. It features a convenient carrying handle and a side pocket perfect for holding your event program. Printed with “We Support Music Bands,” it’s a practical way to show your support at every event.
Stay comfortable during marching band shows and stadium games with this durable foam cushion. Sized at 13" x 14" and ¾" thick, it provides great support on metal bleachers. Lightweight and water-resistant with a built-in handle for easy carrying. Perfect for every outdoor event!
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